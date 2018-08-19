In its quest to lift a fifth consecutive title at the annual Goodwill Swim Meet which splashed off yesterday in Bridgetown, Barbados, T&T swimmers have so far secured 13 gold, 15 silver and 11...
Goodbye guabine
Once upon a time, there was a drain. This drain was located at the corner of Treasury and Edward Streets in Port-of-Spain.
Clean water ran in the drain and, for many years, there was a constant supply of guabine in it. No one knew how the guabine got there.
It was an oasis in the desert that can be Port-of-Spain.
For those of us who knew, it was a well-kept secret.
Then one day, during the last PP administration, some bureaucrat or minister decided that the drain needed fixing, which it did not.
They proceeded to change its shape and design, and the guabine disappeared.
Today, when you pass, all you see is a morass of moss.
When will we learn to appreciate the beauty of our country?
LINUS F DIDIER
Mt Hope
