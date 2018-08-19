New CoP needs everyone’s help

I am glad that our new Commissioner of Police Mr Gary Griffith has hit the ground running and I must say I love his final words “less talk and more action”.

With murders closing in on 350 already for the year and the serious rise in crime we do need a paradigm shift in this area for the sake of the nation, citizens and future generation.

On Friday, Mr Griffith did say openly that it is not a Gary Griffith show.

So true, for without the help of the TTPS, politicians, lawmakers, businesses and all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, we are going once more to miss the mark.

Let us not take it for granted and believe that crime fighting is now in the hands of Mr Griffith and “they” will have to make it happen.

At this junction of our nation’s history in relation to crime, it is most definitely a joint effort, every hand on deck from captain to cook, even the child included (they can pray).

So let us all work together supporting those in charge to make T&T a better place to live.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan