Maracas Beach eyesore

A truly silly ‘water feature’ appears on Maracas Beach, as boldface as the uglier ‘Orchard’ bench next to it, pretending to add something, supposedly sweet, to what was already naturally there.

Who ‘okays’ this ugliness? Tacky and tasteless. Fighting the sea for sales?!! We need to all grow up in the Caribbean and be a little more mindful of our corporate responsibility. There is such a thing as giving without receiving the kickback. A full slap in our faces, loudly blocking our vision!

Wouldn’t it have been wonderful if the benches were in keeping with the environment and the brand was tucked in a subtle space somewhere small? Like a little delight we could search for and then say thanks for?

Is this too much to ask for corporate T&T? And what’s wrong T&T with our well-worn towels thrown on the sand to sit on anyway? Towels, often shared just didn’t block anyone’s view so now it’s not good enough?

Shame. Does not impress me in the least. No excuse...you uglying up the beach Orchard, and whoever paid for this needs to get a grip.

Shimz.

Kathryn Stollmeyer-Wight,

via email