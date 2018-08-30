Whenever I speak about my health challenges, people become discomfited and I have to reassure them that I’ve set aside pride and prejudice and faced myself comfortably with the idea that I could...
Elementary, my dear Watson
Due to the structural damage to the buildings caused by the recent earthquake it is imperative workers only return to work if and when given the all-clear by competent authorities. All damage might not be visible to the naked eye. Returning to unsafe buildings is not the way to go. What cost do we put to a human life? Let us be safe and sure. How is that possible?
Elementary, my dear Mr Watson Duke, by rigid, competent, certified inspection.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
