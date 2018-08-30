Please visit Couva, Mr Sinanan

I write to ask that the Minister of Works visit Couva to view the state of Camden Road and the Connector Road from the Rienzi Complex traffic light to the back roads leading to the Industrial Estate in Pt Lisas.

Many transport vehicles—trailers, large trucks etc—use this route to avoid traffic and to get to the Industrial Estate in Pt Lisas, Couva, on a daily basis.

The roads along this route are constantly being patched but deteriorate within a month or two.

It is dangerous for ordinary vehicles using these roads as the weight of the transport vehicles creates large potholes. This is an ongoing situation.

While coming into Port-of-Spain on Monday morning along the Beetham highway, there was a large mobilization of labour and equipment (and also police) to repair/ reinforce the roadway in the vicinity of the overpass heading into POS. A significant number of large transport vehicles also use this roadway.

Can some attention be given to our area as well using repair methods that will stand up to the type of traffic that we have to deal with on a day-to-day basis?

I thank you in advance for your assistance.

ANNIE DOWNIE

Couva