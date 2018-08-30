Seduced by big words—a thought for Independence

It is easy to be seduced by big words. Big words such as democracy, emancipation, and independence have the ability to make individuals swoon at their prospects. The ideas of freedom and choice can cause us as humans to erode balance and frugality in our daily operations because they are addictive. The provocative nature of the word independence can consequently cause reason, respect, and morality to be ignored. The antidote for this addiction to the erotic ideas of “big words” is another big word–responsibility.

During the course of our 56 years of romance with the idea of independence, we have masqueraded behind our flag, fireworks, and parades but have we truly understood the requirements of independence? Have we understood that it revolves around our duty to be responsible for each other in order to sustain the spirit of morality and respect for life and country? Have we understood that true independence means that we are bound to our motto, anthem, culture, and people? Have we understood that it is more than clamouring for rights and abusing freedom of choice? Independence is more than a romantic idea. Its preservation relies on our ability to manage ourselves and our freedoms and responsibly whilst sustaining human dignity, morality, and nationhood.

So T&T, whilst we plan our annual independence party ‘politricks,” pompous pontifications, the national address of platitudes, parades, and long weekend pandemonium, let’s bear in mind that we have a duty to advocate for and strive endlessly to be responsibly independent!

K REECE