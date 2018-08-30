Exit packages for the more than 3,000 employees at state-owned Petrotrin are being worked out but the company is in no position to say how much this exercise will cost, what exactly will be...
You are here
Seduced by big words—a thought for Independence
It is easy to be seduced by big words. Big words such as democracy, emancipation, and independence have the ability to make individuals swoon at their prospects. The ideas of freedom and choice can cause us as humans to erode balance and frugality in our daily operations because they are addictive. The provocative nature of the word independence can consequently cause reason, respect, and morality to be ignored. The antidote for this addiction to the erotic ideas of “big words” is another big word–responsibility.
During the course of our 56 years of romance with the idea of independence, we have masqueraded behind our flag, fireworks, and parades but have we truly understood the requirements of independence? Have we understood that it revolves around our duty to be responsible for each other in order to sustain the spirit of morality and respect for life and country? Have we understood that true independence means that we are bound to our motto, anthem, culture, and people? Have we understood that it is more than clamouring for rights and abusing freedom of choice? Independence is more than a romantic idea. Its preservation relies on our ability to manage ourselves and our freedoms and responsibly whilst sustaining human dignity, morality, and nationhood.
So T&T, whilst we plan our annual independence party ‘politricks,” pompous pontifications, the national address of platitudes, parades, and long weekend pandemonium, let’s bear in mind that we have a duty to advocate for and strive endlessly to be responsibly independent!
K REECE
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online