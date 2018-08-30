Shoddy houses and poor roads

Over the years, contractors have made a killing putting up shoddy houses and painting them in pretty colours. I might stand accused of bad mouthing but the truth will have to set some people free. Each contractor who knowingly cream off profits could well be outed if we diligently set out to check whose work cracked the most after the 6.9 earthquake.

Roads and stair cases made with mainly dirt? Cheap frameworks? It wasn’t me, it wasn’t me will be the story. The earthquake of August 21, 2018, might be a blessing in disguise, to save some people from breaking their necks falling down the stairs.

All over the world I have seen roads that do not need repairs as often as those in T&T. And we have the pitch lake right here. The ‘Do not make roads and box drains too good’ syndrome is allegedly alive and kicking in T&T. We need the extra money to allegedly return and fix everything at regular intervals. Allegedly only the unmitigated thieves will find my remarks facetious. Seeing is believing and talking is the naked truth.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin