For the second consecutive year, the ANSA McAL Group will ‘Illuminate’ the skies at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, and San Fernando Hill simultaneously for Independence Day, beginning...
You are here
Shoddy houses and poor roads
Over the years, contractors have made a killing putting up shoddy houses and painting them in pretty colours. I might stand accused of bad mouthing but the truth will have to set some people free. Each contractor who knowingly cream off profits could well be outed if we diligently set out to check whose work cracked the most after the 6.9 earthquake.
Roads and stair cases made with mainly dirt? Cheap frameworks? It wasn’t me, it wasn’t me will be the story. The earthquake of August 21, 2018, might be a blessing in disguise, to save some people from breaking their necks falling down the stairs.
All over the world I have seen roads that do not need repairs as often as those in T&T. And we have the pitch lake right here. The ‘Do not make roads and box drains too good’ syndrome is allegedly alive and kicking in T&T. We need the extra money to allegedly return and fix everything at regular intervals. Allegedly only the unmitigated thieves will find my remarks facetious. Seeing is believing and talking is the naked truth.
LYNETTE JOSEPH
Diego Martin
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online