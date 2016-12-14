Voces Jovenes triumphs at parang finals

Ambushed in trench A Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) employee was killed and another wounded as gunmen attacked them as they were repairing a leaking water line in Powder Magazine, Cocorite, yesterday.

Schoolgirl missing The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is seeking the urgent assistance from members of the public in locating a 14-year-old schoolgirl, who was last seen at her home at around 6 am on...

Delivering on a promise of absurdist comedy Wesley Gibbings Casting British playwright Chris Lambert’s The Simple Process of Alchemy was never meant to be an easy task.

BANKS, COPS, GETTING AWAY WITH IT It was with some surprise that I read Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy’s #lifeinleggings story: she was tormented by a Peeping Tom, and reporting it to police was like throwing bananas at chimps: it...

Plipdeco suffers drop in cargo volumes Plipdeco had its busiest years in 2014 and 2015, says chairman Ian Atherly.

Let’s support Tom Saintfiet The T&T Football Association (TTFA) on December 7, announced a new football coach in Tom Saintfiet, and it is not the “Big name coach” that many expected, with loads of results on a long...

Smothered with towel The completed autopsy into the cause of death for Shannon Banfield yesterday revealed the 20-year-old was smothered with a towel in the IAM and Company Limited warehouse where she was found.

PTSC chairman resigns Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) chairman Terrence Beepath yesterday tendered his resignation with immediate effect, citing a “difficulty to work with management of the corporation,...