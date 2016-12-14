A Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) employee was killed and another wounded as gunmen attacked them as they were repairing a leaking water line in Powder Magazine, Cocorite, yesterday.
Voces Jovenes triumphs at parang finals
After an absence of six years, the National Senior Parang Festival returned to Arima on Saturday evening. The grand finale of the festival, hosted by the National Parang Association of T&T, took place before an enthusiastic audience at the Arima Velodrome and nine bands faced the judges on the night performing three selections, the annunciation (anunciacion) the birth (nacimiento) and a tune of choice. Los Amigos Cantadores, Los Cantadores, La Familia de Carmona y Amigos, La Casa De Parranda, La Ruenda de Agua, Los Buenos Parranderos, Renacer, Voces Jovenes and Voces de Promesa. Voces Jovenes emerged as victorious followed by Voces de Promesa and La Familia de Carmona y Amigos who tied for second and Los Buenos Paranderos in fourth.
National Parang Finals results
1. Voces Jovenes
2. Voces de Promesa/Familia de Carmona
y Amigos
4. Los Buenos
Paranderos
5. Los Amigos
Cantadores
6. La Casa De Parranda
7. Renecer
8. La Ruenda de Agua
Best Female
Lead vocalist
Karlene
Carmona-Reyes
Best Male Lead vocalist
Robert Winchester
Best Lead
Instrument
Voces de Promesa (mandolin)
Best Maracas
La Casa de Parranda
Best New
Composition
Voces Jovenes
