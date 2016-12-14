You are here

Voces Jovenes triumphs at parang finals

Published: 
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Winners of the NPATT Senior Parang Competition, Voces Jovenes, perform their original composition, Una Solavoz.

After an absence of six years, the National Senior Parang Festival returned to Arima on Saturday evening. The grand finale of the festival, hosted by the National Parang Association of T&T, took place before an enthusiastic audience at the Arima Velodrome and nine bands faced the judges on the night performing three selections, the annunciation (anunciacion) the birth (nacimiento) and a tune of choice. Los Amigos Cantadores, Los Cantadores, La Familia de Carmona y Amigos, La Casa De Parranda, La Ruenda de Agua, Los Buenos Parranderos, Renacer, Voces Jovenes and Voces de Promesa. Voces Jovenes emerged as victorious followed by Voces de Promesa and La Familia de Carmona y Amigos who tied for second and Los Buenos Paranderos in fourth.

National Parang Finals results

1. Voces Jovenes

2. Voces de Promesa/Familia de Carmona

y Amigos

4. Los Buenos

Paranderos

5. Los Amigos

Cantadores

6. La Casa De Parranda

7. Renecer

8. La Ruenda de Agua

 

Best Female

Lead vocalist

Karlene

Carmona-Reyes

 

Best Male Lead vocalist

Robert Winchester

 

Best Lead

Instrument

Voces de Promesa (mandolin)

 

Best Maracas

La Casa de Parranda

 

Best New

Composition

Voces Jovenes

Life Lead