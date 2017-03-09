Artist Dunnecia Moore wins art contest

The German Embassy in Port-of-Spain is getting a new addition to its outdoor landscape this year, a two-metre tall German symbol of unity called a Buddy Bear, which is currently being painted by fine artist and Arouca resident Dunnecia Moore, the winner of the Embassy’s Buddy Bear contest held in 2016. (For more on the Buddy Bear, see sidebar below)

“To be honest, it’s a surreal feeling for me as a young artist to achieve something so substantial, and having it on an international scale as well added icing on the cake for me,” said Moore, happily.

“Moreover, knowing that my name is attached to this overall affair unifying two countries artistically, makes me feel ecstatic and proud to represent my country.

“I also hope that through seeing this and knowing that it was done by a local artist, that other generations of artists are inspired to let their artistic voices be heard, as you are never truly sure who could be listening.”

Twenty-year-old Moore is a former Bishop Anstey High School A-Level student who gained distinctions in Art and MOB, Grade 1s in Communications and Caribbean Studies and a Grade 2 in Sociology along with an Advanced Proficiency Diploma from the CXC Board.

Art contests are no stranger to her, having entered many since her primary school days at Atwell’s Educational Institute.

This particular Buddy Bear competition, however, (which she heard about through her aunt) was also advertised internationally, and Moore’s entry beat submissions from outside T&T.

“I was fortunate to be able to tap into my artistic talent during my childhood,” said Moore.

“When I was younger I felt the need to create something, anything at all, but never really acted on it until one day around Christmas time I was watching TV and decided to draw one of my favourite characters, the Grinch.

“It was from there on out that my artistic abilities grew and were encouraged by my mother and nurtured by my father Dunstan Moore, who is a former artist himself.

“Overall, it was an ability I had inherited and further developed through my personal research and interaction with other artists.”

Research was paramount for this particular competition, which saw her successfully combining T&T’s features into the bear’s shape seamlessly.

Her Buddy Bear wears the international flags of both nations as a whimsical wrap, while silhouetted dancers and steelpan players party on the bear’s belly underneath the Trinity Hills. On the back of the bear, a hibiscus and a daisy keep company above our national birds, the cocrico and scarlet ibis.

“The message I was trying to convey was to showcase the ties (or rather the bond) between both countries,” explained Moore.

“Of course, I did my initial research on Germany to establish what exactly our countries had in common. This is why I used certain elements like the silhouetted performers and the flowers to display how both countries are similar, such as our love for local entertainment, music and the diverse beauty of our environments.

“When it comes to competition I’m never truly sure I am going to win or even place, but I was confident in my design. I worked hard on it and enjoyed the process of bringing my ideas together to produce a final product that the judges fortunately happened to like the most.”

Presently, Moore is working on the bear using acrylics (her favourite medium) and her polyester brushes.

Admittedly it’s a challenge painting a shaped solid, considering she generally works on flat surfaces, but she has also delved into using gouache and watercolours to achieve her fantasy-driven style of art.

“I normally go for a realistic effect with almost all my pieces, but as my love for experimenting has increased, I tend to now mix fantasy with reality when coming up with new ideas.

“I dabble in other forms of expression (especially drawing) from time to time as I have a habit of trying new things and mixing different mediums to create something completely out of the ordinary.”

Moore also dreams of doing more for artists. Currently, she plans to pursue a university degree in Art Illustration at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan after her gap year off, as courses for this major are not currently offered here. (She is also seeking financial aid.) Her alma mater also recently held an award ceremony where the 2016 Cape graduate was awarded the Republic Bank Limited Award for Excellence in Management of Business, a Certificate of Excellence in Cape and another for Good Citizenry.

Once she has achieved her tertiary education, she wants to continue to represent her country on an international scale.

“I would like to return to Trinidad and establish an artistic institution of my own to aid young artists seeking to make a career out of their talents, as I live by the mantra ‘People taught me and I’m going to teach the future’.

“One of my goals is to crush the term ‘the starving artist’ and coin a more positive reference that would encourage young artists to resist oppressive societal norms and demand adequate monetary keep for their creations.

“Through entering competitions like these, I gained experience and have been awarded some recognition.

“Likewise, they have now also helped me contribute to the beauty of our surroundings.

“I am also in full agreement with other artists who have spoken out about the need for more artistic installations to showcase the talent that resonates within our country.

“By doing so, they will not only have an outlet to express themselves but it will also add to the diversity of our Caribbean environment and showcase the talent of our nations’ artists to tourists.”

She also had some sage advice for artists who may be considering entering similar contests.

“Give it your all every time. Before you start any piece, do your research thoroughly and once your mind is in the right place, allow your ideas to flow and go from there.

“Never allow anyone to diminish your creativity; keep moving forward as anything is possible, and remember that mistakes can be turned into a masterpiece.”

​WHAT IS A BUDDY BEAR?

The story of the Buddy Bears started with an artistic event in Berlin in 2001. Inspired by the idea of bringing art in the streets, the initiators of the Buddy Bears, Klaus and Eva Herlitz, decided to start a street art project in Berlin. It was quickly agreed that a bear—Berlin’s heraldic animal with a high level of public appeal—would capture the hearts of Berliners and their guests in various different designs.

Two master students of the famous Berlin University of the Arts realised the first Buddy Bear.

Anne and Roman Strobel—two friends of the Herlitz family—designed the siblings of the first Buddy Bear.

Only a few months later, the initial Buddy Bear was ready for the first public appearance in Berlin. Over the following weeks, more than 100 bears were created.

As from June 20, 2001, they were presented in different locations all over the city. The project’s success was due to the fantastic artists who gave each individual bear a unique identity. The bears were visible all over Berlin, attracting thousands of delighted looks.

Nowadays, the bears have become an integral part of Berlin’s cityscape and travel around the world on a global tour. In addition to the Classic Buddy Bears presented far beyond Berlin’s city limits, the circle of United Buddy Bears came into being in 2002. Each bear in the circle represents a country acknowledged by the United Nations. The United Buddy Bears travel around the world, promoting tolerance and international understanding, always standing together hand in hand.