Wearied by too much “ole talk” and no action in T&T surrounding the issue of violence against women and children, Dr Roz Roach says Enough with the marching, the meetings and seminars; she is offering a real escape to affected women through the initiative Women’s Lives Matter 2.

Roach, a Trinidadian-born, Canadian- based certified psychotherapist and psychoanalyst, is the founder and executive director of Dr Roz’s Healing Place – a Centre for Empowerment and Healing, which has been operating since 1981. It is a space for women and children who are victims and survivors of domestic violence to heal, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Roach is the first black woman in Canada to negotiate with three levels of government and raise $5m dollars to build Dr Roz’s Healing Place.

On February 14, Roach launched an initiative to help some women in T&T and the Caribbean who are victims of domestic violence; they can now be screened, after which, if they pass the screening process, accommodations in Canada can be made for them (and their children, if any).

Roach, who has over 30 years of experience in her field, said the launch of the Women’s Lives Matter 2 initiative was a labour of love as she had been trying to do something about violence against women in Trinidad since the days of late Prime Minister ANR Robinson.

“I spent year after year just fighting this system to put something in place to protect our women, sisters and children. I attended just about anything in Trinidad on women and violence”, she told the T&T Guardian.

But it was after the murder of talk show host and television personality Marcia Henville in 2015 that Roach resolved to do something. Her first point of action was to host a fullday seminar with women in media on the impact of violence on their health and well-being. The seminar addressed how media women should deal with their own violent conflicts; how to cover reporting of violence; and how to deal with traumas while covering stories or even being quiet victims themselves. Roach said it is important that women know that violence is not always a cuff in your face—it can be emotional, psychological, and financial; abuse can take many forms.

Coming up with a date for the launch of Women’s Lives Matter 2 happened very much overnight, Roach said.

“Every day, every week, somebody, somewhere wrote me or called me, asking about what was going on in my home country, with all the news of murdered women.

They kept saying: ‘You are here doing all this work for these women from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq, yet so many women in your own country are being killed—like it’s a joke over there.’”

“I’m still a Trinidadian, even though I’ve been living in Canada for over 45 years. So I asked myself: ‘My sisters are being killed in Trinidad, and who is stepping up for them?’ ”

Roach meditated about what could be done on the night of February 13 this year. She said a very powerful feeling of anger came over her concerning the murders of women in Trinidad and the fact that nobody was being arrested. So on February 14, she launched Women’s Lives Matter 2. That was around the time of the deaths of Jamilia DeRevenaux (at MovieTowne carpark) and 15-year-old Abiela Adams of Tobago. In both cases, the victims’ throats were slashed.

“I think that’s just when I had about enough. I was tired of doing the preventative (advice), coming to seminars, workshops and conferences in Trinidad about violence and women, and everybody would be talking and meant well—but at the end of the day, women are still being killed,” Roach said.

“The initiative will work by this system. We’re going to set it up so that we can have one to five women a year that we can bring out of Trinidad; get her documentation, housing, schools, jobs to start a new life. And that’s basically what the initiative is going to do.”

She commented that T&T Government and systems do not support organisations like hers, and commented: “Canada is a world leader in providing support to female victims of violence. The Canadian government invests in the protection of women and children, so there is a safety net. But Trinidad does not have this kind of investment.”

Asked if she felt her initiative for T&T (although linked with Dr Roz’s Healing Place) would receive any support from the T&T Government, Roach said no.

“We want the T&T Government to put something in place to protect women and children. That has been a point of discussion for about 20 years. (But) every year, government after government, it’s the same old thing. I am absolutely fed up of that, which is why I took the initiative to pull women out of this country and out of their situation and let them migrate to Canada and find a new life. That is my solution.

“We tried other initiatives, but it (usually involved) just spending a whole weekend, and hours of your time, writing proposals. If the T&T Government did look at them at all, then you had to wait for feedback, which took even more time. All this precious time would be wasted, while women were being killed. “I don’t know, but it seems your system just scorns the whole idea of women facing violence.”

She recalled attending a meeting in Goodwood Park before the 2015 election, at which she asked then opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley about his plans to deal with the issue of violence against women and children. Roach said the response she received was “hopeless.”

“He turned to a Chinese-looking man on his right, who was answering questions that he (the PM) could not answer, and said to him: ‘You answer that.’ I said: ‘No, I want you to answer that, you are going to become the next Prime Minister.’ The guy said: ‘Well, we have a shelter in Belmont’—and I felt like laughing, because I knew what he was talking about, that same little shelter where men still go to and beat their wives there on site. And I know this first hand because I went up there many years ago to train the staff. My question was never answered by Dr Rowley.

“We have been talking for too long. The talk is very tiring and does not go very far.” Roach said the PM’s recent comments about women choosing their partners more wisely, to avoid becoming victims of violence, sends a strong message that this is just a “women’s issue” (rather than a wider, societal one). She believes there is no willingness to change how women are viewed by men in this T&T society, commenting: “This is embedded in the psyche… it is a lifestyle and it will take a lot to bring a society out of that which is embedded in the psyche.”

Some facts

As of 2016, T&T data has shown that one in every three women has been a victim of domestic or gender-based violence.

In 2015 police responded to 1,613 incidents of domestic violence; 76 per cent (1,233) were reported by women.

The Witness Protection and Support Unit of the TTPS reports that in the last 12 months, 40 women were killed in domestic violence-related altercations. Cases of domestic violence are widely under reported; so the statistics could be up to 6.3 times higher than the official crime data report.