Spiritual Baptists show unity today

Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day will be celebrated today and is a public holiday. Adherents from across the globe are expected to join their local counterparts for a day of prayer, fellowship and celebration.

This year’s commemoration is a special one as it marks 100 years since the faith was outlawed in 1917, and 66 years since it was repealed.

To mark the occasion, the National Evangelical Spiritual Baptist Faith (NESBF) and the National Congress of Incorporated Baptists gather at the spiritual site in Maloney, given to the bodies by former prime minister Basdeo Panday.

The activities of the Spiritual Baptists in T&T were prohibited in 1917 by the Shouter Prohibition Ordinance, which was eventually repealed in 1951. The late opposition parliamentarian Ashford Sinanan moved to repeal the ordinance under the PNM government and was successful.

Today Spiritual Baptists practise their religion freely.

The United National Congress granted them a national holiday and also gave them land on which to establish their headquarters.

In 1996 the government of T&T granted a public holiday to the Spiritual Baptist faith, to be celebrated on March 30, called Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day, in memory of the struggle and in recognition of the repeal of the prohibition laws. T&T is the only country that celebrates a public holiday for the Spiritual Baptist faith.

The Baptist faith was brought to Trinidad by the Merikins, former American slaves who were recruited by the British to fight, as the Corps of Colonial Marines, against the Americans during the War of 1812. After the end of the war, these ex-slaves were settled in Trinidad, to the east of the Mission of Savannah Grande (now known as Princes Town) in six villages, since then called the Company Villages.

The Spiritual Baptist (or Shouter Baptist) faith is a syncretic Afro-American religion that combines elements of traditional African religion with Christianity. Despite the African influences, Spiritual Baptists consider themselves to be Christians.

This year also marks the fifth anniversary of the St Barbara’s Spiritual Shouter Baptist Primary School in Maloney.