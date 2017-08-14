T&T Film Festival announces strong line-up

A strong line-up of critically acclaimed, award-winning Caribbean films will screen at this year’s Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF), to be held from September 19 to 26, at MovieTowne Port-of-Spain, San Fernando and Tobago, as well as at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

The films from some of the Caribbean’s finest filmmakers, include, from the Dominican Republic, Jose Maria Cabral’s Carpinteros (Woodpeckers), a high-octane, no-holds barred movie about a forbidden relationship conducted through prison bars and across the 200 yards of empty space dividing the male and female prisons in Santo Domingo. Described by critics as a raw, intriguing and energetic blend of the tough and the tender, Carpinteros played at the Sundance Film Festival, to great acclaim, a release said.

Bahamian filmmaker, Kareem Mortimer’s moving and topical film, Cargo, tells the tragic story of human trafficking from the point of view of reluctant trafficker, Kevin. An American exile with a gambling addiction, living in the Bahamas, he begins smuggling Haitians to Florida in an act of desperation, to keep his secrets buried and get out of a financial bind.

Mortimer, haunted by a vivid childhood memory in which Haitian migrants who drowned on route to the United States, washed ashore in the Bahamas, re-creates the incident to great effect for his opening scene. No stranger to the TTFF, Mortimer’s films have always played to a full house and Cargo is expected to do the same this year. In 2015, Cargo was one of 15 films in development that participated in the TTFF’s Caribbean Film Mart.

In A Caribbean Dream, Barbadian director and screenwriter Shakirah Bourne re-imagines Shakespeare’s magical fairytale A Midsummer Night’s Dream, under a full moon and during the annual Crop Over festival.

With the lovers’ quarrels, powerful herbs, mis-steps and mishaps - Bourne’s modern-day retelling mixes Shakespearean language with Barbadian dialect amid lush tropical imagery, for a Caribbean take on a comic classic.

Also in this year’s lineup, is a strong showing from T&T, with four feature length films and over 34 short and experimental films, to be announced soon. Still to be announced, also, are the international films screening in the Festival’s Panorama section. The TTFF/17 opening night film Green Days by the River, by Michael Mooleedhar and Christian James, was announced last week.

The Caribbean films in competition are as follows:

BEST FEATURE FILM - NARRATIVE

Carpinteros (Woodpeckers) - José María Cabral, Dominican Republic

Cargo - Kareem Mortimer, The Bahamas

El Techo (On the Roof) - Patricia Ramos, Cuba

Santa y Andres - Carlos Lechuga, Cuba

Ultimos Días En La Habana (Last Days In Havana) - Fernando Pérez, Cuba

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Jeffrey - Yanillys Perez, Dominican Republic

Kingston Crossroads - Oliver Becker + Jonas Schaul, Jamaica/Germany