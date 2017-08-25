If music be the food of love

On August 31, when Independence comes, the national instrument enjoys centre stage, especially as August is also Pan Month. Every Independence Day three popular steelbands in the west—CAL Invaders, MHTL Starlift, Newtown Playboys—offer the pan-loving public the opportunity of enjoying music by popular steelbands in their panyards.

However, before Independence Day, in continuing with the observance of Pan Month, the South/ Central Region of Pan Trinbago will be presenting A Nation’s Pride, at the Couva Joylanders Pan Yard, Railway Road, Couva, on Sunday, August 27, at 7 pm.

For an admission fee of just $60 pan lovers will be entertained by Skiffle Steel Orchestra, Couva Joylanders, Pan Elders, Fusion Steel and Tropical Angel Harps.

Independence Day Pan Events:

Brunch and Street Festival, feat Pelham Goddard & Roots, Relator, Massy Trinidad All Stars, bpTT Renegades, First Citizens Supernovas, Skiffle, NGC Couva Joylanders and more.

Venue: Playboys Pan Theatre, 64 Tragarete Road, Newtown. Time: From 6 am, all day.

Annual Independence Day Sidewalk Breakfast Sale, feat Brimblers, CAL Invaders and Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra. For information call Desiree Myers (798-7573).

Venue: CAL Invaders pan yard, 147 Tragarete Road, Woodbrook. Time: 7 am.

The 22nd Independence Day Brunch, feat Oscar B, Sun City Steel Orchestra, Sapophonics and Starlift junior and senior steelbands.

Venue: MHTL Starlift Pan Complex, 1 Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo Road, St James.

Time: 10 am.