Get ready to be inspired and entertained by selected favourite musical works of the classical masters Frescobaldi to Tchaikovsky, with T&T Youth Philharmonic’s soloist and diploma students Tracell Frederick (cello), Chelsea Fensom (cello), Keisha Daniel (violin), and Venezuelan Estefania David (double bass), to the enduring soul, funk, and disco swinging, dancing music of America’s great Barry White - Love’s Theme, My Everything, Just the Way You Are, Let the Music Play, and much more, as the T&T Youth Philharmonic, hosts Timeless Classics — Love Unlimited, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann. The show will premiere on tomorrow at 7.30 pm, with a repeat on Sunday at 5.30 pm. TTYP is the only youth symphony orchestra in T&T, and the largest in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Its premier music education programme caters for students, ages four-29.

The two concerts, which will be the culmination of TTYP’s 13th annual three week 90 contact hours music workshop, are being conducted by a team of Venezuelan tutors of El Sistema of Venezuela (FESNOJIV), led by Heemath Jahoor, and TTYP music director Kenneth Listhrop.

TTYP’s school and community programmes continue to embrace students from the Arima West Government Primary School; the University School (Baker Street, St Augustine); St George’s College, Barataria; Bishop Anstey High School East/Trinity College East.

Additionally, TTYP continues to recognise and applaud the kind generosity of the corporate community namely The National Gas Company of T&T Ltd, Atlantic, and Shell T&T Limited.

The nation’s music teachers and their students, all primary and secondary schools, churches, and the general public are invited to support our youth as TTYP builds an orchestral tradition

Christelikeministries and Gloryworks Productionz will stage Word Sound Spirit on Sunday, August 27 at 6.30 pm, at Central Bank Auditorium, St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain. The show’s star studded cast will feature Christelike, Vanessa Briggs, Souldiers, Davon Musgrave, B&D Dancers, NBM Worship Ministry and more.

Spokesperson for the organising committee Anthony Dolland is of the firm belief that the nation’s youth can be saved through the arts performed in a Christian environment. He told Pulse: “We have been in existence since 2006 and have been working with religious groups and NGOs to promote positive lifestyles and to make our contribution to communities and our nation by extension.

“We believe the arts can and should be used to enhance the life of our community, society and nation as a whole and we have maintained this throughout the years of our existence. Always seeking to bring positive messages using the performing arts, many of our endeavours has allowed us to work with young people who may have been considered ‘at risk’ and we have seen to date many of them making positive steps in their journey of life.”

Dolland continued: “The arts, as a performative element, is capturing and as such really allows for visual stimulus. This stimulus provides the opportunity to impact this visually inclined generation into patterning more productive lifestyles and to steer away from negativity.

“The oversight of the arts often gives society a reduced value of the arts and its ability to really be viewed as a valid means of impacting our nation’s life.

“Visual arts has the potency of changing our environment and creating a new environment, appreciating our space, refreshing our view of life and making life become beautiful. The arts has a lot to contribute to our community and nation and it is with this mindset that we continue to use it in our community outreach activities.”

About the August 27 production Dolland said: “We have been co-hosting an annual event entitled Word Sound Spirit, with Christelikeministries, which is an evening of spoken word poetry, music, drama and dance. This event is geared towards accomplishing two goals, firstly being an event for family enjoyment and secondly to continue our humanitarian work.

“The event is designed for complete family enjoyment as we work hard to ensure all ages find satisfaction in the presentation and benefit from the entertainment provided. We are always looking for ways to give back to our community and society as we have been working on establishing homework centres as well as supporting the needs of homes and individuals.”

He added: “This year is the fourth edition of Word Sound Spirit (WSS 2017) and our humanitarian goal this year is to outfit as much as possible the lesser privileged children in a community in Arima of which we have been working.”

For more info on the event and for tickets call 372-7779, 731-1404 or 722-5346, and check out Gloryworks Productionz and Christelikeministries Facebook page.

