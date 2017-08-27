Ecotourism exchange

G

Singh says although the T&T economy is going through a rough period he believes the time is right to start marketing his operations, Rainforest Tours, here because he believes both countries can benefit from the exercise.

He said he has a growing clientèle from Europe and North America, but his intention is to attract regional visitors to take in the experience of the wildlife and nature on the only Caribbean country located on the South American continent.

Singh said he sees this effort as being beneficial to both travel agencies and operators in the two countries, since it can also promote some level of regional economic growth and foster cooperation in the process as well.

“Within the tourism sector, business is considered to be seasonal. There is always what is known as a peak and off season. That being said, Rainforest Tours opens its door to the regional market,” he told the Sunday Guardian.

“With Guyana being a part of Caricom, it is easier for a regional tourist to visit our beautiful country since they would not need a visa to travel. Also, since we are familiar with most of their culture, it is easier to attract the market, not to mention a relationship which creates business opportunities.”

Singh said the spin-off benefits are also tremendous, since it includes the potential to:

• Create jobs.

• Bring foreign exchange into the region.

• Help diversify the two countries’ economic bases.

• Provide opportunities for residents in either country to benefit from the cultural heritage of their local communities and develop goods and services, craft, local food, music, dance, storytelling and guiding which are sought by tourists. (Promotes cultural heritage of local communities).

• Facilitates opportunities for students to travel and study.

• A well-developed inter-regional travel and tourism industry can improve access to international markets, enhance business relationships and increase trade opportunities.

Singh said his company was formed by himself and wife Sabita in 1995.

“During that time the business was operated from my residence. My love for the natural environment stemmed from my younger years working in the mines where I grasped my extensive knowledge of both the country and the natural environment,” he said.

“This then led to the creation on Rainforest Tours, a company that would focus on hospitality, customer satisfaction and pure adventure. I can safely say that this concept has now placed the company at the very top of the (Guyana) industry.”

He added: “We at Rainforest Tours keep the eco system in the forefront and promote sustainability. With the support of a dedicated family and a vision of travelling, respecting both land and people, an exciting company was born.”

He said seeking to travel at a face to face grassroots level, the company focused on creating a unique, educational, bonding and adventurous packages which promote overland tours. With this came the famous safaris to the Kaieteur Falls Overland, North and South Rupununi and the upcoming Bartica Safari. This allows domestic, regional and international tourists to journey through this Guyana for a unique vacation experience.