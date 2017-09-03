Young musicians ramajay

For two nights, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, was filled with the inspiring and uplifting works of the classical masters from Frescobaldi to Tchaikovsky, to the soulful, funk and disco dance music of America’s legendary Barry White.

This as T&T Youth Philharmonic (TTYP) soloist and diploma students Tracell Frederick (cello), Chelsea Fensom (cello), Keisha Daniel (violin) and Venezuelan Estefania David (double bass), accompanied by the Euangelion singers, had audiences out of their seats singing, dancing and clapping at the T&TYP’s Timeless Classics - Love Unlimited on August 26 and 27.

The concerts were a culmination of TTYP’s 13th intense, annual three-week music workshop by its students and tutors.

Speaking after the event, Frederick, 24, who played Concerto No Seven in C major by Haydyn on the cello, said: “I’ve been playing half my life in the orchestra. This is my second solo performance with the orchestra that I was in two years ago.”

Saying the music was part of work for her diploma with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music and was chosen by TTYP music director Kenneth Listhrop, she added, “I initially had butterflies, my hands got cold, my heart was racing but when I got going everything flowed.”

She said earlier this year she was the only Trinidadian out of 205 international applicants from around the world accepted into the Seoul International Community Orchestra (SICO).

Frederick said she will going to SICO’s music festival in South Korea From September 16-24, to be part of the orchestra comprising 62 artistes from 29 countries in different age groups with diverse backgrounds.

Daniel, 25, who played Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E Minor First Movement, said it was her ninth performance with the orchestra and her first solo, adding the piece was long and complex and was one of the works for her senior level licentiate at the Royal Schools of Music, which she began practising it in earnest since January.

Daniel said all the soloists were student teachers and before she went on stage to perform her heart was racing. She said certain parts of the work were challenging during practice that week but she got them and that made everything for her on the stage.

Fensom, 15, who performed Toccata by Girolamo Frescobaldi for cello, said she too was very nervous. She said she had a lot of anxiety, but was also excited because it was her first solo performance and once she overcame her initial nervousness she settled down.

She said her friends and family were in the audience and the band members were energised by their lusty cheering. Fensom thanked Listhrop for giving her the opportunity to perform her solo.

Venezuelan David, 15, TTYP’s double bass tutor and principal double bassist for at least six orchestras in her native Venezuela, played Antonio Capuzzi’s Double Bass Concerto First Movement and had been practising for the concert for two years.

She said she played last year in the orchestra, but this year was her first solo performance and was “a little nervous” in the beginning. She said she enjoyed her time on-stage with the orchestra.

Listhrop said the event was well attended, adding the orchestra was trying to bring students to an international standard of performance where they perform by memory and not by sheet music. He said this entailed constant practice and the musicians can’t rely on sheet music when performing.

He said training musicians took time and practice, noting some of the pieces the musicians performed were very long and the girls did very well for their first time playing solo.

Listhrop said every member of the combined junior, intermediate and advanced orchestras got their chance to “ramajay” on the Queen’s Hall stage.

He said it gave them the opportunity to focus and hone their skills, adding he brought a team of highly skilled and experienced Venezuelan tutors from El Sistema, Venezuela’s renowned classical music programme (FESNOJIV) led by Heemath Jahoor, who always took it to another level.