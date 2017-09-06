On being the child that raises the village

At the beginning of each school year, I always recall my entry into life at secondary school. Recalling the joy and trepidation, I usually try to capture my first-day emotions whenever I am asked to speak to incoming student cohorts. Last Monday was such an occasion.

Recounting my beginnings and sharing my life with young people is especially a joy for me. The delight though is in telling my story so others could be inspired to dream about life’s possibilities. Growing up in abject poverty, walking five miles daily to and from primary school, barefoot, not having very much but being able to go against the odds and do well is a common enough story.

In my case, getting to secondary school, starting out at the head of my class and having a hope for a better life than my parents afforded held promise for a spectacular ending. And the end I did alright. Not the ending I envisaged in my juvenile dreams but good enough to be able to access more educational/life opportunities.

The internal/emotional pressures of life during my school years were severe and before I had graduated from secondary school I had already been diagnosed as early schizophrenic and severely depressed. It was not a badge I expected to wear or a crisis I planned to manage.

Mostly, we do not consider our children’s emotional state when we set out with the book list and uniform requirements and begin to prepare them for life in a new space. How often as a parent have you considered your child’s psychological well-being to be of greater importance that the physical or other needs?

As I addressed 160 students and their parents at Princes Town West Secondary School, I tried to bring home to both groups, along with their teachers, the importance of mental well-being for young adults entering a new environment as secondary school.

As parents, if our child has a toothache we take them to the dentist, if they have a broken bone we get medical attention, but how many of us would act as quickly if we heard our children say they were, or observe them acting stressed? How easily do we dismiss our children’s emotional health and needs as frivolous complaints?

As I stood before the incoming class, I decided to poll the room with a question: When I say mental health what comes to mind? My first answer from parents was “madness” and from students was “crazy”, both honest expressions and very much the reality of how we see the issues here in T&T.

But among the responses parents offered were words like emotions, feelings, mind, thought and mood, all more in keeping with my intended presentation to the forum. This is some of the advice I offered, which I know to be beneficial to every parent and child entering a new school experience—primary secondary or tertiary.

• Mental health moves on a spectrum beginning at wellness and going all the way to mental illness. Our goal is to work towards gaining or maintaining mental wellness.

• Mental well-being is about yours and your children’s emotional well-being, social functionality and psychological care/condition.

• How we handle stress is determined by how mentally well we are, and stress itself can determine how well we remain.

• The learning years are the most sensitive years of our lives—they are also the growing and growing up years. How mentally prepared we are would determine how we relate to others and the choices we make.

• Your child’s mental health and wellness is essential for her/him to realise full potential, work productively, cope with challenges, and make meaningful contributions.

Above all, I pleaded to parents to learn to listen to their children, to learn what they should be listening for and to get help for themselves so they can help their children have successful emotional experiences throughout their lives.

And for the young adults I shared my own take on the adage that says “it takes a village to raise a child.” For me, I had determined a long time ago that I want to be the child that raises the village.

I’m still determined to be the individual that would contribute to the world sufficiently to “raise the nose” and profile of Edward Trace, Moruga – a village almost unknown and, like so many others, with no special bearing.

I encouraged my charges to dream big.

• Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is a candidate for the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI. Write to: [email protected]