Better, Better Village at Queen’s Hall

In a revolutionary move, this production seeks to bring folk theatre to the ‘mainstage’ as an fully integrated musical theatre production.

The play features performers from the Barataria-based Bon Bassa Productions who have, over their eight year existence, won several awards and accolades for their work and whose members have a wealth of talent and experience in all performance genres. The group is excited to partner with Tête-À-Tête Théâtre to bring our indigeneous work to the general public, who may not be inclined to attend Best Village shows. They invite all of T&T to come and be entertained by an excellent comedy that features our culture, that tells our story.

Better, Better Village runs at Queen’s Hall until Sunday. Tonight and tomorrow, at 8 pm and Sunday at 6 pm.

Tickets cost $150 and are available at Queen’s Hall Box office from 10 am – 6 pm today and Saturday, and on Sunday from noon – 6 pm.