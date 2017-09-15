Wall to wall entertainment

Crazy is ready for Carnival 2018

Heard my first 2018 Panorama song, Wind and Solar, sung by Crazy, this weekend. The single is composed by by George La Barrie and arranged by Ibo of south Trinidad.

Crazy is one calypsonian who is definitely ready for next year's carnival as he already has a bundle of new compositions for 2018. One of them is Love Up de Music, written by Lani K, son of calypsonian Twiggy. This single is arranged by Kyle Phillips, son of Wack FM bossman Kenny Phillips, and is sung by Melly Rose, formerly from New York.

Also ready with new music for 2018 is Erphaan Alves with his first single titled Overdue. The song is being marketed as "soca, with storyline and a message we can all relate to. A groovy soca, Overdue attends to matters of the heart and the fact that it's no secret that the need for that special someone or thing can become long overdue at times. Written by Alves, it is produced by LunatixProd.

Tribute to Deborah

A musical tribute was held for late journalist Deborah John last Sunday at Kaiso Blues CafŽ in Newtown. Organised by fellow journalist Gary Cardinez, Kaiso Blues owner Carl Jacobs and security expert Ibn de Leon, the event attracted a large audience, including John's only child Nadia, brothers Gregory and Anthony, and relatives. Also in attendance were Tuco president Lutalo "Bro Resistance" Masimba, Paul Keens Douglas, Ephraim Serrette, Gerry Fergusson, Wendy Imamshah, Yuklin Yuk Chan, Nigel Campbell and Lenny Tyson.

A number of journalists also attended including Dr Sheila Rampersad, Sharmain Baboolal, Judy Raymond, Skye Hernandez, Josanne Lennard, Joan Rampersad and Atillah Springer.

Following an opening speech by T&T Guardian entertainment editor Peter Ray Blood, emcee Robin Foster introduced a cast of top notch artistes who entertained until way after midnight. Some of the artistes performing were Arthur Marcial, John John, Bri Celestine, Dean Williams, Tony Paul, Robert Munro, Joey Rivers, David Boothman, Gary Cordner, Nickolai Salcedo and former San Racas parang group vocalist Ruthven Lezama.

As 2 am approached on Monday, John's brothers led an impromptu drumming session in her memory. Brother Gregory also recited a couple of his poems during the programme.

Live entertainment action continues at Kaiso Blues tonight with Venezuelan cuatrista Raul Landaeta on strings in the spotlight from 8.30 pm. The action resumes at 7 pm on Sunday evening with another edition of Lime and Jamm.

Wey de hell pan reach?

Taking a page from Cro Cro's Wey pan reach, Fanfare & Associates will portray Look Wey de Hell Pan Reach for J'Ouvert 2018. The band will have its launch on Republic Day (September 24) at Issa's Pub, 130 Henry Street, Port-of-Spain, from 6 pm, with music by DJs Cutting Crew and Harry of 91.1FM.

Fanfare leader Peter "Blues" Reynald told Pulse this week: "We are focussing on the situation that exists in Pan Trinbago and among our sections will be about the issues facing panmen this year. We have for instance former Pan Trinbago vice president Byron Serrette as a referee as the Whistle Blower. You can say we are having fun in mas about a very serious issue."

One cannot depict hell without devils and a section of these blue-painted denizens of hell are also expected to be also in the band.

Fanfare, which is celebrating its fifth year as a J'Ouvert band, is said to have the cheapest semi-inclusive carnival band launch. For an admission fee of just $50, patrons can expect ochro and rice with saltfish, hops and buljol, geera chicken neck, fried bake and sada roti, with drinks available at reasonable prices.

In its five-year existence, Fanfare & Associates has previously recorded two first and two second places in competition.

Housing scheme celebrates 75 years

This month, the St James Housing Settlements (SJHS) is celebrating 75 years as a historically significant cultural community. The SJHS is one of the earliest state housing developments in the country; it was established by the then Colonial Housing Commission in Trinidad in 1942.

Though based in the US, D-Achee the artiste, a native of the SJHS, is championing a series of cultural events to mark the occasion. The events would be held until October 21 and are branded as Tapia. They are designed to celebrate the milestone and promises to educate, honour, inspire and entertain multiple audiences.

In the wake of a July 30 Honoree Banquet Dinner that was held at the Ellie Mannette Park in St James, a children's music workshop for children aged five-15 will be held on October 18. This will be followed with the D-Achee & Culturally One Live concert in St James on October 21.

Reaching Souls a second time around

On Saturday, October 1, 2016, FCB Supernovas, in conjunction with Pan Trinbago Eastern Region, co-hosted the first installation of a gospel steelband fair at the Eddie Hart Grounds in Trincity. The eventÕs objective was to spread a message of positivity through the music of our national instrument, the steelpan, as the nation was experiencing widespread crime.

Because of its success last year, Reaching Souls II is scheduled for Saturday, October 7 at the same venue. Steelbands billed to perform include Massy Trinidad All Stars, Desperadoes, bpTT Renegades, CAL Invaders, NGC Couva Joylanders, PCS Nitrogen Silver Stars, Pangelics Steel Ensemble, Arima Melodians and Supernovas. As a lagniappe, Chris "Tambu" Herbert and Denyse Plummer are also on the cast.

Supernovas arranger Amrit Samaroo said: "We believed if we could make an attempt through a serious spiritual conversation with the populace, we can help in bringing our country back to sanity.

"This event was indeed a success and we received a generous amount of positive feedback from those who attended.

"The nature of the event and the music offered by the participating bands fostered a serene, reflective atmosphere where genuine camaraderie and fellowship prevailed. In addition, the members of the steel orchestras which participated in the event were pleased to be involved and were anxious to support another edition of this event."

Three Little Piggy Banks

The Rio Claro Heritage Festival Committee and The Jegna Institute will be hosting Canadian based Author Pamela George during the period September 20 to 30 as part of the annual Rio Claro Heritage Festival.

As a feature of the Heritage Festival, Pamela George will be conducting a School Tour, visiting 11 schools in the Rio Claro/Mayaro district. On September 21 at 10.30 am she will visit the Trinidad Muslim League Primary School and at 1 pm the Elswick Presbyterian School.

A daughter of T&T now residing in Ottawa, Canada, George is the author of Three Little Piggy Banks, which is on the top 10 list of books for teaching Financial Literacy to Children. From a childhood of poverty and growing up with an illiterate single mother, she knows first-hand how education can be the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and abuse.

She has over eight years experience working in the financial field and is currently a Credit Counsellor, and an Accredited Financial Counsellor of Canada (AFCC) designee.

Using her own life experience, George is impassioned to help people, especially the young to build strong and lifelong financial literacy skills and believes that it is never too early to start learning about money and how to manage it.

Her book, Three Little Piggy Banks targets children ages five through 12 and tells the story of twins Ella And Andy who receives three piggy banks for their fifth birthday; one for saving the other for sharing and finally one for spending. Pamela believes that with a bit of guidance children will take on the responsibility of managing an allowance of any size with a lot of enthusiasm.

The Rio Claro Heritage Festival was born out of the Centennial Celebration in 2014, which celebrated the movement of Rio Claro from village to town status with the arrival of the first train in September 1914. The annual celebration, now in its third year celebrates the heritage, culture and history of Rio Claro.

Other features of the Heritage Festival will include: A parade of uniformed groups in observance of the anniversary of the Republic (September 16); the Inaugural Lecture (September 19) by feature speaker Wayne Look Lai on the topic: The Chinese Contribution to T&TÕs History. Finally, between September 28 and 30 will be the annual Book Fair at the Rio Claro Presbyterian School.

All are invited to be a part of the Rio Claro Heritage Festival 2017.