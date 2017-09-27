Go Cuckoo for COCONUTS

More than half of the food the average Trinbagonian eats is imported. This should come as no surprise since our twin isle’s annual food import bill is approximately $6 billion. By purchasing local, you funnel money back into our community and support its growth and sustainability for future generations. Our weekly column “In Season” features a sweet and savory recipe for one readily-available ingredient, so you can take advantage of the vibrant bounty from farmers’ markets, local farm stands, and your own yard.

Over the past decade, coconut has been put under the spotlight for its trendy subproducts and unparallelled health benefits. Many believe that coconuts possess healing powers and it’s crazy to think that one seed can give you flour, sugar, liquid aminos, nectar syrup, butter, oil, water and its simple but glorious milk all at once. The world’s undying coconut craze is worth the hype.

Young coconuts have a green shell and a white husk. The nut, filled with water, is surrounded by a thin, sweet jelly. Its nutritious water is packed with electrolytes that keep your body hydrated, so your muscle and nerve systems can function at their best. It is undoubtedly nature’s best sport drink; a great source for a quick energy boost. Most of the store-bought coconut products, however, use the mature seed. Mature coconuts have a brown husk exterior with thick walls of hard white flesh. (If you didn’t know, the meat hardens as the fruit ripens.) The flesh can be squeezed, pressed, shredded or dried for endless outcomes.

It’s true that young coconuts boast more health benefits, but when it comes to cooking, mature coconuts win hands down. Mixing the slightest bit of coconut milk into rice, soups and curries enhances the overall flavor and creaminess of the dish. It’s no secret that this liquid gold marries flavors and adds extra love to many of our favourite local Trinidadian dishes. In addition to that, nothing beats biting into chewy, crunchy coconut bits that are nestled inside warm coconut bake and coconut rolls. Here are new and improved old recipes that will make you go even more loco for coco.

SAVORY

COCONUT-LIME CHICKEN WITH YOGURT SAUCE

Total time: 30 minutes (plus 2 hours for marinating the meat)

Yields: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 cups coconut milk

2 teaspoons turmeric powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

4 garlic cloves, grated

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

1 bundle chadon beni, finely chopped

2 limes, zested

1 pound chicken wings or legs, thawed

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

DIRECTIONS

1 In a large bowl, mix coconut milk, turmeric powder, onion powder, garlic, ginger, chadon beni, and lime zest until combined. Add defrosted chicken to marinade and add salt and pepper to taste. Cover the bowl and allow to soak overnight, or for two hours.

2 Lightly grease a grill or saute pan with oil. Remove the chicken from the marinade and set aside. Cook the chicken over medium heat, turning once until fully cooked. Transfer to a plate while hot.

3 Please place this text into the third step under directions: “Place the reserved marinade into in a medium saucepan over high heat. Add cornstarch to the sauce and bring to a boil. Stir constantly until it thickens, about 5 minutes.

4 Serve with the sauce and garnish with red pepper flakes, lime wedges and fresh herbs.

SWEET

COCONUT CARDAMOM FLAN

Active Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 5 hours

Total Time: 5 hours, 20 minutes

Yields: 12 servings

INGREDIENTS

For the caramel sauce

1 cup sugar

5 tablespoons water

For the custard

1 12-ounce can evaporated milk

1 ½ cups coconut milk

1 14-ounce can condensed milk

5 eggs, large

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cardamom, ground

DIRECTIONS

1 Preheat oven to 350°F.

2 To make the caramel, mix water and sugar together in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until the sugar is dissolved and caramel in colour.

3 Pour caramel into 9-inch round pie dish and swirl to coat the bottom evenly.

4 For the custard, mix evaporated, coconut and

condensed milks, eggs, vanilla and cardamom together in a large bowl.

5 Pour the custard into the caramel-coated dish.

6 Place the pie dish into a larger roasting pan, fill roasting pan with warm water.

7 Bake for 1 hour, or until knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside and let cool completely.

8 Refrigerate for 4 hours, or overnight.

9 To serve, unmold the flan by running a small knife around the edge of the dish. Place a large rimmed plate over the flan, flip and gently shake until it’s released.

10 Garnish with fresh fruits, if you’d like.

CHELSAE-MARIE LEE KONG