Excitement over new pan vibes

Following last evening’s staging of We goin’ down Sando steelband concert by the International Steelband Foundation (ISF) at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (Sapa), the national instrument continues to enjoy a place of prominence on the local entertainment calendar. Last night’s event featured reigning National Panorama champion Massy Trinidad All Stars, First Citizens Supernovas and Skiffle Steel Orchestra.

Young pan musicians will be showcased tomorrow evening at 6 pm when the Casablanca Music School holds its annual, fund-raising Youth Stars In Music Christmas Concert. This event will be held at Casablanca Pan Yard on Norfolk Street, Belmont.

MHTL Starlift Steel Orchestra and Sensational Tours will premiere Parang & Steel, featuring Los Parranderos de San Miguel, Starlift and more, at Starlift House of Music, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo Road, St James, at 7 pm. This event will be repeated on October 28 and December 2 at the same venue.

Come February 4, 2018, the ultra premium all-inclusive Carnival experience – PanLime in D City – will be held at the Government Campus Auditorium, Richmond Street, Port-of-Spain, from 4 to 11 pm.

Hosted by Epic Events & Marketing Solutions, organisers said the event offers attendees an introduction to the venue, the pan, the ambience, the bands, the white, the fashion, the premium drinks, the culinary explosion, the desserts, and more.

Patrons can expect a welcome by CAL Invaders Steel Orchestra, and an on-stage performance by the 2017 National Panorama champion Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel, fused with the styling of the Dil-e-Nadan, featuring Raymond Ramnarine, and D All Starz, featuring Blaxx and Ricardo Drue, as well as the fire of (King) David Rudder and Wayne Bruno Rapid Response. In addition, a “chip-home-to-pan” will be provided by Woodbrook Playboyz.

A Culinary Explosion will take taste buds on journeys to France, Italy, Thailand, Mexico, Morocco and the Caribbean, including T&T, through the Pasta Bar, and Seafood and Grill stations, inclusive of a Cheese Cake Boutique, pork and wild meat, and frozen dessert stations.

As well, introduction will be made to PanLime’s Criston Michael White Fashion. For the occasion Paninclusive Co has launched its own fashion line, and is offering to customise a white ensemble for those intending to attend the event. It will also be offering hair and makeup services, with light refreshments (fruit, sparkling water and wine) at a venue situated close to the event.

Unfortunately, tomorrow’s Reaching Souls II event, scheduled for the Eddie Hart Grounds in Trincity, has been cancelled. The show was being staged by Supernovas and Pan Trinbago’s Eastern Region

New Panorama music coming

The gates have flown for Panorama 2018, despite discordant notes being heard in the pan fraternity. Pan composers continue churning out songs despite the disrespect of the songs not being played on the radio and government’s continued failure to legislate for more local content being aired on radio.

Three composers returning to the fray for Panorama 2018 are former Road March champion Crazy, pan musician, arranger, composer Dennis “Smithy” Smith and Jason “Peanuts” Isaac. The panmen have dug deep into their pockets to entertain their many fans.

Smith is coming with Pan Break which speaks to reported break-ins at panyards. Calypsonian Crazy and lyrics man Gregory “GB” Ballantyne have combined with the south-based son of the soil for this single. Crazy’s collection of Panorama songs also includes Wind and Solar, composed by veteran songwriter George La Barrie.

Isaac of Pan Redemption and Ten Commandments of Pan fame is back after a five-year lay-off with The Message which exhorts pan lovers, as well as citizens of the wider national community, to bring back the love in the country. Some big names in music have teamed up to produce for this Brooklyn, USA pan musician including Junior “Ibo” Joseph and Frankie Mc Intosh. Word on the ground is that the Isaacs’ single is being considered by a south steelband to take it to the Big Yard.

In other pan news Daisy James Mc Clean of Harlem Syncopators, the country’s oldest living female pan musician, is still in need of assistance to complete the Daisy James Pan Theatre, located opposite 60 Quarry Street, Est Dry River, Port-of-Spain. Anyone willing to assist can call Daisy at 623-7471

Awards for gospel music

To be hosted by Gospel Artiste Management Services (Gams), the inaugural Gospel Music Awards of Trinidad and Tobago is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018. As its name implies, the event is intended to serve the purpose of recognising and honouring the contributions of excellence by artiste involved in the various genres of gospel music. Apart from the live presentations of awards in 20 categories, the evening’s programme will be interspersed of several gospel music artistes.

A spokesperson for Gams told Pulse that the Awards show would be held annually and undoubtedly “can emerge as the singular greatest event on the social calendar of Christians everywhere.” The tentative venue for the show is the O’meara campus of UTT in Arima. The spokesperson added that prior to the actual event itself, Gams will be embarking on a membership drive to enlist people involved in gospel music across the country.

Other objectives include great emphasis being placed on the gospel artiste, their evolving careers and dignified lifestyles, on the basis of their talents and abilities. In that regard, selected individuals will be offered recording contracts, complete with music video production arrangements, management facilities, marketing and opportunities for promotion via media publicities.

In pursuance of its objectives and to heighten awareness of the awards show an artiste performing arts workshop is scheduled for Monday, October 30 at the Regional Indoor Sport Complex, Saith Park, Chaguanas.