Civilian Conservation Corps makes style

Last Saturday, Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) held its Hair, Make up and Nails styling competition at its headquarters on Mausica Road.

Trainees participated in the various categories competitions where they applied their skills learnt during their six-month training to be assessed and compete. Participants from all regions including Tobago were in the competition putting into practice what they were taught by their respective tutors. Massaging therapy was also part of the programme and competition. a

CCC Public Relations and Marketing Manager Roney Gollop told T&T Guardian, “the Civilian Conservation Corps programme is designed to provide skills and intervention mechanism to assist in the empowerment of socially marginalised young adults between the ages of 16 and 25 years. This is done with the intention to improve their overall quality of life through the adoption of attitudinal and behavioural changes stimulated through the catalyst of discipline. This is what we are witnessing today.”

He added that over 800 trainees are enrolled in the various disciplines offered by CCC and the Corps success in getting 91 per cent of students completing the courses and graduating. On a positive note, Gollop said he hopes to achieve 100 per cent success rate in 2018.

Gollop added that the courses offered by CCC trains the nation’s youth to be disciplined, firstly, and to assist in developing and market their hiddent talents, making them become marketable and self-sufficient.

Attending the weekend’s event were CCC Programme Director Major Cherly Richardson; Programme Director Lt Maxie Wright; Public Relations and Marketing Co-ordinator Glenroy Cox; and, Admininistration and Cosmetogoly Co-ordinator Ann Marie Daniel.