Changing the face of Vitiligo

Jankee Pandohie was 42 years old when she discovered white spots appearing on her fingers. Concerned, she consulted numerous skin specialists to diagnose the problem. The diagnosis: Vitiligo—a condition in which the cells responsible for pigmentation of the skin die or cease to function effectively, resulting in the skin losing its colour in certain areas.

Pandohie said initially she felt very self-conscious.

“I never wanted to go out in public. I never wanted to go anywhere just to avoid people’s stares.” After trying unsuccessfully the treatments prescribed by some of her doctors—too many and too expensive for her, anyway—she settled on using makeup to camouflage her condition.

More than 12 years later, she admits to still feeling a bit selfconscious at times, but is much more comfortable in her own skin. However, she’s now very concerned with the time it takes to cover up the increasing number of white patches that have appeared on her face and neck as well.

“It takes so much time to put on make-up to cover up, that I just told myself, I might as well stay at home or go out as is,” she lamented. According to Pandohie, she has come to accept her condition and following an earlier scare with a brain tumour, her vitiligo didn’t seem so unmanageable. Thankfully, the tumour was benign, and so, that experience has taught her that life is a bit of “give and take”.

Pandohie, visited international make-up artist Ephraim Hunte, at his Make-up Studio in Diego Martin, to learn his camouflage technique. She realised that Hunte’s method had several advantages:

n It took significantly less time and was less tedious than when she applied her own make-up.

n The effects of Ephraim’s technique were much more durable and amazingly, there were no colour shifts.

n His results were flawless without a masky or plastic appearance.

n It offered an acceptable, smudge-proof and weatherfriendly resilience.

Thanks to Hunte’s skill, Pandohie now has much more time to enjoy the comfort of her skin in a way that she could not have imagined. Her new look is as natural as her own true complexion