Big Thumb Dragon Boys emerge national champs

The Tassa Association of T&T (TTAT) is daunted, looking forward to a bleak 2018 as the association expects less state funding for its upcoming events. This was announced last Wednesday by TTAT chairman Vijay Ramlal Rai, when the association held its 2017 National Tassarama competition prize-giving function at the auditorium of the Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce Complex, Camden Road, Couva.

Ramlal Rai said, “It is even getting a bit worse now. We may have to come up with our own ways and means as to how we may finance our own operations from next year because from all indications the Government has made it clear that they are cutting even more next year.”

He added the TTAT may only get $10,000 in 2018 from the state coffers and that the association receives a small fraction of funding when compared to the amount of monies pumped into Carnival-related activities.

Ramlal Rai hopes that some political adminsitration would give the tassa the recognition of being called “a national instrument.”

Ramlal Rai added that the process was in train, but disclosed that a prominent Tassa band once approached a previous government and made a case against making the tassa a national instrument. He said that group was asked not to participate in the competition anymore.

Ramlal Rai continued: “They (goverment) use that excuse from that particular band to delay and continue to delay. We hope to change that. We are speaking with some Members of Parliament who are willing to lobby for that.”

Ramlal Rai said once the tassa is recognised as a national instrument it would be recognised by the State. The TTAT was short of funding to present trophies to all finalists and only the top five placed winners were given trophies.

