Pan returning to the carnival fete scene

In addition to being “a nice way to highlight the steelpan at a different level,” Paninclusive—Pan Lime in D City, presented by Epic Events & Marketing Solutions, is offering a scholarship for a young pan musician to study music at the tertiary level in T&T.

“This year’s recipient will be a member of reigning Panorama champion Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra,” said Joanne Phillips, spokesperson for Epic Events & Marketing Solutions.

“In the future, based on the success of the event, a similar scholarship will be offered to the defending Panorama champion annually, which will allow for a pannist to further develop his/her musical skills. We are pleased to have an element which gives back, with a focus on pan. Because we have recognised the value of pan to our culture and the talent among the youth and pannists alike.”

About Paninclusive, Phillips said she believed there was a market for the type of event, “where many pan enthusiasts can enjoy an evening of pan music, in a classy and elegant way, using the same elements of an all-inclusive party, where one can enjoy great ambiance, great food, great drinks and great friends.

Having had many years of experience in the event and entertainment industry, we recognised that this type of element was missing from our Carnival.” An all-inclusive party featuring pan? So, what kind of musical entertainment can patrons expect?

“Our guests can expect the best of pan,” said Phillips. “What we would call pan royalty. We will welcome our guests with the sounds of Caribbean Airlines Invaders, a band that perfects sound, as well as presentation. Guests will then be treated to an on-stage performance by our reigning Panorama champion, Massy Trinidad All Stars; then we will chip home to the music of Angostura Woodbrook Playboyz. Pan will be well-represented at Paninclusive.”

Paninclusive Pan Lime in D City will be held on February 4, 2018, at the Government Campus Plaza, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, from 4 to 11 pm. It will be a parking-inclusive event, as secure parking will be available at the Parkade, just a few footsteps away from the party.

The Signal Hill Alumni Choir will showcase what promises to be a very special pre-carnival show on Sunday January 7, 2018 at the Queen’s Hall at 5.30 pm.

Billed as Soca-Lypso, show producer John Arnold explained to Pulse: “The show will feature choral treatment of local calypso and soca music in four-, five- and six-part harmonies, and this pre- Carnival offering is an attempt to develop another musical type of entertainment for visitors and locals alike. The show will feature strong and exciting choreography which adds to the presentation and allows a visual context that amplifies the music’s message.”

The show choir experience will feature the Signal Hill Alumni as well as approximately 15 choristers from the choir now living in Trinidad, and also from other choir experiences.

Arnold continues: “The event is being held for several reasons, which includes an opportunity to showcase the extensive calypso and soca repertoire of the choir, offer another product for carnival, promote music tourism, and to curate the beautiful music of Trinidad and Tobago.

Soca-Lypso traces TT’s music from its roots calypso, right up to today’s soca. So, patrons can look forward to interpretations of songs from the late Lord Kitchener, Machel Montano, Benjai, Terror, Kerwin Du Bois, the Voice, Shurwayne Winchester and many more.

The show will feature over 22 arrangements, including four medleys and affords a different kind of experience outside the regular and traditional Carnival offerings.

In addition to its chorale element, the cast includes the illustrious Desperadoes Steel Orchestra and Oscar B, a former member of the choir in the 80’s.

Soca-Lypso is being held under the patronage of Nyan Gadsby- Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

Latin flavour comes to Chaguanas

Based in the heart of Chaguanas, Rumba Latina is the country’s newest restaurant, lounge and nightclub.

The venue’s soft launch on December 1 was encouraging but its Friday evening gigs are really off the hook.

Proprietors of Rumba Latina told Pulse that their venue is designed to add a burst of flavour with their traditional Latin drink and menu offering.

Live entertainment is also be featured at later hours the lounge setting is transformed into an upbeat club setting.

The menu at Rumba Latina includes the best of traditional Latin flavour with dishes such as asado negro, costillas de cerdo, pabellon criollo, cachapas, tostones and churrasco complemented by a mixture of exotic drinks and house specials such as Venezuela Libre, polvo de media noche, tinto verano and bandera Venezuela.

Of course, a sample of appetisers, main courses, desserts and drinks from its local restaurant menu are also available.

Rumba Latina comes like anoasis for lovers of Latin music and dance.