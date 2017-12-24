From pork to soya hams

On entering Sing Chong Supermarket on Charlotte Street, Port-of-Spain, shoppers notice hams from a bygone-era hanging from the ceiling; tar hams or soak and boil hams which the supermarket imports.

When the Sunday Guardian visited the establishment last week, Anthony Low, the supermarket’s owner, was boiling one of the hams on the third floor and the intense flavour and aroma from the Virginia country ham came through the air-condition unit tantalising shoppers on the ground floor.

He said it paired well with a long-time, hardy bread called stevedore’s bread that was still made from Barker’s Bakery on Park Street.

With more than five suppliers there is stiff competition in the ham industry and a dizzying array of hams—both local and imported—in supermarket freezers across the country.

Agricultural economist Omardath Maharaj said T&T imported $29, 607, 500 (TT) in pork hams from the period 2011 to 2015, primarily from the USA, Canada and Italy. He said this suggested that the value of local fresh pork production was decimated.

The reasons for choosing a ham are varied, many consider price which can range from under $100 up to $500 for a large ham, quality, brand loyalty and the saltiness. Some buy a large ham and have the supermarket cut it in quarters to use throughout the year, rotate the brand each Christmas or buy two small or medium hams instead.

Customers who do not eat pork for religious, diet or health reasons are not left out as there are turkey, chicken, beef, lamb and even tuna “hams” on the market. Some people prefer goat or duck. Vegetarians can also partake in a Christmas meal with a faux ham made out of soya and a gluten-free ham for those with allergies.

Boneless ham the newest trend

Low said Trinidadians living in the US and whose parents and grandparents made the dry salt-cured ham for them told him they could not find what is called a country ham in the US, even though some of them lived near the company that made the ham, R M Felts Packing Co in Ivor, Virginia, as it was made for the West Indian market.

Low’s son, Christopher, managing director of Sing Chong’s, said “One of the newest trends is the boneless ham. Most companies—MacFoods, Great Foods, Albrosco, Erin Farms and Smithfield Farms—have one.

“They’re around 2.5 kilos, sell at the same price, don’t have to weigh out and are more convenient to customers.

“That’s one of the reasons customers are gravitating to boneless hams; they’re getting more meat for the dollar and it’s a very competitive market.”

He said he imports 100 cases of soak and boil hams and usually sells out before Christmas with a whole leg averaging $400 to $600, and the supermarket also cuts the ham in half to make it more affordable.

Christopher said sales for the salt ham occur in the first week in December as they need a week to prepare.

Xtra Foods Supermarket Marketing manager Daniel Austin said the supermarket lowered its ham prices for its customers because it was aware of the present situation with the economy and wanted to make ham more affordable for consumers.

Guinness, honey mustard, brandy, cinnamon hams from Quan Kep

For people who do not want to buy a commercial ham, who like home-cooked ham, did not have the time or could not cook, they go by an artisan chef such as Leasanne “Ben” Quan Kep, from Quan Kep’s Pork Shed, at Bamboo #3, on the southbound food strip next to Grand Bazaar, Valsayn, for their customised hams.

She said according to what the customer wants she has made glazed, Guinness, honey and mustard and brandy, cinnamon as well as spice hams for them.

Quan Kep even has a Cuban-Chinese Caja China roasting box that can cook an entire pig more than a hundred pounds as well as other meats.

The family cooks almost every part of the pig from BBQ pigtail, pudding, souse and is well-known for its signature crispy skin roast pork.

Quan Kep said she also makes pastelles and black cake for customers at Christmas, smoked chicken with a cranberry apple compote and turkey for those who do not eat ham.

Rajbansee: Cooking hams the long-time way

Eighty-two-year-old retired food and nutrition school teacher Rose Rajbansee from Plum Road Village, Manzanilla, said she learned how to make ham from her neighbours who used to share their knowledge and techniques.

She said back in her day when people said “ham,” they were talking about pork and most people reared their own pigs, they hardly went to market to buy pork.

Rajbansee said people used mostly the leg seasoning it with two parts Morton sugar cure to one part salt, depending on the weight and enough water to cover it for two weeks.

She said after the hams were washed and soaked, they were put in a five-gallon oil can or pitch oil tin and boiled for 30 minutes to an hour in a backyard fireside.

Rajbansee said in very remote countrysides some people did not have kerosene stoves or galvanised stove ovens.

She said she usually made two hams, one for the neighbour and herself and people placed them in “safe” wire-mesh containers as people did not have refrigerators then and were eaten with bread, bake, roti and provision.

When the Sunday Guardian visited the company that traditionally imported the Morton’s sugar cure, Ibrahim’s Poultry Fruit and Pet Supplies Ltd on Henry Street, Port-of-Spain, the owner said the US manufacturer had discontinued that particular product, but now made a Tender Quick home meat cure. He said he also carried Morton’s home meat cure guidebook for people who wanted to cure their own meats.

Maharaj-Ramnath:

Christmas soya ham and tofu turkey for family

Devica Maharaj-Ramnath, a vegetarian and food blogger who created the online site Cooking Trini Style, said there were more options now available to vegetarians than long ago—such as soya ham and tofurkey or tofu turkey.

She said, however, it was still a challenge, many restaurants catered for vegetarians as an afterthought offering bland, boring salads.

Maharaj-Ramnath, who eats milk and cheese, but no eggs, gelatin or fish, could not use a green curry sauce at a Thai cooking class as it contained fish sauce.

She said she made soya ham and tofurkey for her husband, Haresh, and children, Keshav and Taruna. Her son is the only one who eats meat.

Maharaj-Ramnath said her family liked them, the soya ham was glazed with soy sauce and she packed some for her daughter to carry to the US where she is studying medicine.