Spirit of Christmas remains

Solar-powered decorative lights, egg-free seasonal treats and relative quiet in shopping areas characterise this year’s Yuletide observances in some hurricane-hit islands of the Caribbean.

Last September, island territories including Anguilla, Barbuda, Cuba, Dominica, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten/St Martin, Tortola and the US Virgin Islands were dealt some of the most devastating blows ever experienced in a single hurricane season.

In the world’s leading tourism-dependent region, the destruction of plant, infrastructure and natural spaces would almost certainly signify economic disaster, and it has.

It all started on September 5 when tropical storm Irma became the 9th named hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, packing maximum sustained winds of near 300 kph. In its path lay Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, the Bahamas British Virgin Islands Dominica, Sint Maarten/St Martin, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos.

Two weeks later, on September 18, tropical storm Maria became a category 5 hurricane and slammed into Dominica before going on to hit Puerto Rico, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat and St Kitts and Nevis and the BVI.

For the people of many of these islands, life will never be the same. Barbuda was depopulated, Ragged Island of the Bahamas chain was completely evacuated and the islands of Puerto Rico and Dominica sustained crippling damage and loss of life. In the other islands, the tourism mainstay of their economies lay crippled and in need of important life support.

As a consequence, in most instances, the Christmas season has met people in a state of recovery and otherwise distracted from usual observances. Puerto Rico remains a virtual disaster zone without electricity in most areas and yet to substantially address major damage to social infrastructure. In Dominica, more than 90 per cent of the population is yet to receive a supply of electricity.

According to Dominican broadcaster, Garvin Richards, Christmas is no doubt in the air but people have other priorities at the moment. As he spoke with T&T Guardian, Christmas carols rang out in the background from a DBS Radio studio.

“The music has been blasting on the airwaves from the start of December,” he said. “But people are spending their money on getting their houses back in order.”

Diesel-fueled generators power some of the Christmas lights around the capital, Roseau, and a few households that have insisted on the annual practice have been able to source solar-powered decorative bulbs which they string around their houses almost as a symbol of resilience.

Dominica is an agriculture-rich island and a known foodie destination.

This season usually brings out some of the best in kitchens from Portsmouth in the north-west through the Carib Territory and Castle Bruce down to Roseau and Pointe Michel in the south-west.

It is also an island that achieved virtual self-sufficiency in egg production—an asset at this time of year when fruitcakes and other baked goodies are usually in abundance. The decimation of the island’s poultry industry however means that, this year, cakes are likely to be a scarcity.

The island’s main supermarkets are also not yet back in operation, and smaller operations are running short on supplies owing to delays at the port and a sheer shortage of money.

“Normally by now,” said Richards, “you would see businesses giving out turkeys and ham … not this year.”

Back payments for public servants and insurance claims settlements have reached personal banking accounts, but people are choosing to withhold spending on seasonal treats in favour of rebuilding, strengthening and re-equipping their houses.

In Sint Maarten/St Martin the outlook is not as bleak, however devastating the touchdown of Irma on September 6 and 7.

There are differences in the pace of recovery across the border of the small 87 square-kilometre island that shares dual nationalities.

Journalist, Alita Singh, works for The Herald newspaper on the smaller but marginally more heavily populated and diverse “Dutch side” of the divide. “It is a rough road but a road with a lot of heart,” Singh told T&T Guardian.

The island’s biggest hotels remain shuttered to facilitate major repairs and even relocation in some instances to cater for the fact, as Singh put it, “nobody is treating this as a one-off event.”

As a duty free territory, Sint Maarten is very popular as a shopping destination for people from neighbouring islands; many of which have themselves been hard hit by the hurricanes.

“The Caribbean shoppers are slowly coming back,” said Singh. “But there is still a perception that we are not open for business.” Cruise ships have restarted their scheduled stops at the island and several international airlines have resumed flights, but accommodation is, for the moment, limited to smaller more modest properties.

“Clearly, the spirit of Christmas is not being felt,” Singh said. “Because people are so busy with other things.

People are not decorating their homes. There are different priorities.”

Christmas trees are nevertheless going fast and, according to Singh, businesses are “doing things to make it feel joyful.”

She added that “people are finding joy,” in things such as the return of lights to their community, access now to a reliable supply of potable water and the return of choice at the supermarket.

“These days every development is being celebrated,” she added, however pointing to the fact that some schools remain closed and the collapse of some businesses and temporary shuttering of others have witnessed skyrocketing unemployment.

As a consequence, people are not decorating their homes as they customarily do and there is a substantial decline in traditional Christmas spending. Add to that practices borrowed from the former Dutch colonisers which mandate the payment of salaries on the very last day of every month. “So there are some companies that will not pay until December 31, though others may,” she said.

Singh is among the more optimistic residents of the island who see a better prepared population in the midst of what she views as a climate change challenge that is “here to stay.”

No Christmas lights in Anguilla

Next door, in the British colony of Anguilla, the grim outcome of Irma remains a pervasive reality. Broadcast journalist Keithstone Greaves, who is originally from Montserrat, is having a break from continuous duty since the devastation that set the island back by decades.

The island is small and tourism-dependent. Substantial UK aid of over £60 million is yet to yield very visible results in the form of renewed tourism plant and restored social infrastructure including schools, roads, police stations and the island’s House of Assembly building in The Valley, the capital city.

“This Christmas is going to be very, very different,” Greaves said. “Some folks are trying to get the Christmas feel but everything is low key because people are really trying hard to get their lives together.”

By this time, under normal circumstances, people would have already hosted dozens of “house parties” and, according to Greaves, “the city would be brightly lit.”

However, though electricity has been restored to most communities, Christmas lights are yet to be seen in abundance and spending on gifts and seasonal treats is down.

The loss of major hotels has meant a substantial loss of jobs. “People are out of work and are holding on to their cash,” Greaves said.

A busy ferry service between Anguilla and nearby Sint Maarten would have by now shuttled scores of Anguillans to the neighbouring duty free island. “The shopping trips are definitely down because the money isn’t there,” Greaves said, mirroring Singh’s concern about the situation in Sint Maarten.

At this time, as well, Anguilla’s hotels would have been jam-packed with European and North American tourists escaping the cold of winter. “This would have been the peak,” Greaves said, but both the ferry landing and the small international airport have been empty.

This also means that the number of visiting relatives from abroad is also down. Greaves holds out hope for a full recovery, but for the moment is focused on a return to normalcy.

Not unlike his colleagues across the now quiet Caribbean Sea, Christmas this year is not the priority it has been in the past. Celebrations are coming one by one, in small but meaningful doses.