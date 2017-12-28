Author shares Letters to the Broken, Healing and Healed

Author Katrina McIntosh’s new book, Letters to the Broken, Healing and Healed, showcases the healing process in a series of poems in response to heart-breaking accounts written to the protagonist Love, Kat.

McIntosh said she wanted to ensure it was a source of inspiration as she explored themes such as child abuse, suicide, abandonment, LGBTQI issues, death, gender-based violence and feminism amongst others.

She said the book had been writing itself for some time, as by the age of 27, she had countless encounters with pain, including pain, abandonment and mental health struggles. What spurred her to put pen to paper was the breakup of what she had thought would be a long-lasting relationship.

“When I realised that my partner had betrayed me countless times,” said McIntosh, “I was left carrying a load of tabanca. This hurt fuelled this process as I sought to alleviate my hurt by helping another through theirs. I also believe that there is a beautiful relationship that exists between a pen and the page. The opportunity to merge my passion for the written word, tell accounts of hurt and allow this to be a catalysis for social change, all made this book flourish.”

McIntosh said she chose to use poetic prose because she has long admired writers who “have been able to tell you a story whilst leaving you inspired to grasp your own intimate encounter with the words. This process to me exists across genres whether you read C.S. Lewis A Great Divorce or read rap, pop or hip-hop song lyrics. There are writers telling beautiful poetic stories without the form identifying as strictly poetry.”

The book addresses the reader with compassion for their experiences while showcasing the author’s vulnerabilities.

She said her target audience ranges over ages and experiences, as everyone can identify with something from this book. It allows the reader to remember or realise they are not alone. McIntosh explained: “From the teenager struggling with sexual identity to the 60-year-old divorcee, pain surpasses age or experience. Pain easily tricks us into believing we are alienated from this world and from other people. This book is a reminder to anyone going through the healing process, they have a community and in community, there is strength.”

The book is also part of a series of five books called the Letters Project, a collaboration of four Caribbean authors— Léel Arlene Bain, Omavi Langevine, Chadia Mathurin and McIntosh.

McIntosh said she feels the book will resonate with people particularly during the Christmas season and going into the New Year. “The most important part of this journey is my faith, and I hold fast to true religion. Caring for others and allowing yourself to be that element of light is what is needed at all times. Sometimes it’s easy, in this season, to forget those who may not have the gifts or the black cake and ham.

They are in more need of comfort at this time. I hope this book would remind us to be light in the midst of all our festivities and even after.”

MORE INFO

Paperbacks cost $100 if purchased directly from McIntosh. For more information, email [email protected], call 465-1767 and go to https://katrinamcintosh16.wixsite.com/lovekat.

The book can be found on Amazon, iTunes and Barnes & Noble.