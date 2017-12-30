Do New Year resolutions make sense?

Whether it’s giving up your bad smoking habit or swearing by a new diet, setting goals or mending relationships. New Year resolutions are important says life coach and founder of In-Depth Life Coaching, Narda Mohammed.

Speaking to the T&T Guardian from Florida where she is currently vacationing, Mohammed in response to our question about the feasibility of New Year resolutions, says: “New Year resolutions aren’t a waste of time. It’s quite nice and can be profound when a positive change is coupled by an event for instance the turn of the new year.

“But one must know you don’t have to wait till a new year to bring in a shift or change, you can use anything, event, emotion, decision to make a resolution and change.”

While everyone’s resolution is different, there is a specific approach Mohammed advises, to making resolutions.

She says one should approach a new year releasing all things old and embracing the new infinite possibilities. Sit and decide what you want and what you don’t want, write it down and there’s no better time to ask God for help, she communicates.

All negative things, she says, make a conscious attempt to denounce them and choose some things different.

“The power is within self only! No one else hold your power unless you hand it over to that person, situation etcetera.”

Another important piece of advice Mohammed gave was the practicality of making resolutions. She says when making any resolution it must be realistic.

“In making New Year resolutions one must be honest with self, know your strengths and weakness and be open to discovering your strengths and weaknesses.

“There’s no one size fit all for everyone. We are all unique individuals and in acknowledging that being practical allows success with long term goals.”

In the event of someone’s year ending in disappointment or loss we wanted Mohammed’s perspective on how they can positively channel the mind for the new year despite this challenge.

She explains it depends on two things which are the power of intention and desire.

Mohammed says when this occurs an individual can decide to use this as an impetus for strengthening one’s intention to make a quantum shift—gradually or drastically. But she says the come around will always be based on the power of the intention and desire.

More on New Year resolutions

Set SMART Goals

Once you’ve decided on your resolutions for the year, write them down in a way that communicates why it is important to you and place your goals in a place where you can see them regularly.

Your goals need to satisfy the conditions of the acronym S.M.A.R.T.

n SPECIFIC

Clearly define the direction you are going to take. Your goals should be clear and without any ambiguity. Avoid making them vague. If losing weight is a resolution, specify how much weight you would like to lose.

Five kilos or enough weight to fit into your ever-expanding business suit?

n MEASURABLE

Identify exactly what changes you will see when you reach your goal. If my goal is to bench press twice my body weight by the end of the year, the measurable factor would be my body weight. Weighing myself on a weight scale helps me to measure the exact weight I should be stacking on the barbell.

n ATTAINABLE

Write goals that are attainable and ground them in reality. An unrealistic resolution is not a goal but a wish. If you’re a business owner our first goal probably shouldn’t be “Make a million this year.”

Instead, how about “I’m going to make my first $1,000 in three months.” That is attainable. Nothing wrong in shooting for the stars, but if you don’t have the resources required to reach a goal, you could be setting yourself up for failure.

n RELEVANT

Make resolutions that are relevant to your lifestyle. Do you actually want to run a multi-million dollar company? While raising three kids and playing on the local community basketball team? Decide for yourself if a goal matches your skill set.

n TIME-BOUND

Link your goals to a timeframe. Having a deadline creates a sense of urgency that inspires action. Set dates on your goals. A year is too long for a resolution. Break into smaller goals lasting five weeks or 100 days.

Courtesy:

www.realmenrealstyle.com