Party til you drop

The weekend past was just a taste, a tiny morsel actually, of what’s to come for the rest of C2K18. Served on Saturday by Old Hilarians’ Association’s Cocktails, Denim & Diamonds, held at a new location in Maraval, at Estate 101, and Roots Fever, Under The Trees at The Normandie in St Ann’s; plus Sunday’s UWI Secret Garden all-inclusive and Tribe ICE fete at the Queen’s Park Oval, each event attracted large turnouts.

Opinions and reactions were mixed for the new venue for the Bishop’s fete with some patrons voicing the view that they preferred to party on the compound of Bishop Anstey High School. Nevertheless, concerns were soon put aside as music was really the winner at Cocktails, Denim & Diamonds.

Newbie to the big fete scene, Brass 2 D World lived up to its name as the aggregation opened the fete in explosive fashion, its strident horn section reminiscent of brass bands of yore like Mano Marcellin, Ray Sylvester and Gemini Brass.

Brass 2 D World was also amazing with its selections, especially when the band went retro, its lead vocalist Snakey (Heaven Charles) belting out past classics by Black Stalin, Sparrow, Kitchener, Shadow and Explainer. Their set was truly “outta D world.”Also livening up this fete were reigning International Soca Monarch Voice, Iwer George, Dil-e-Nadan, Patrice Roberts, Alison Hinds, Marzville, Ricardo Drue and Shal

Marshall. Dil-e-Nadan continues to fuse pan, played by Phase II Pan Groove’s Johann Chuckaree, into its set and this offers an enticing dimension to the band’s overall performance.

This weekend, C2K18 temperatures are expected to soar even higher with calypso tents and preliminary National Panorama competitions being added to the fete mix. Last night, Klassic Ruso and Kalypso Revue calypso tents premiered their seasons in Port-of-Spain.

This evening, Vintage Calypso Knights, featuring Bro Superior & Friends, Poser, Bro Mudada, Abebele, Reflection The Band and more, will be held at Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown. The Icons calypso tent is also due to be opened at Ambassador Hotel, Long Circular Road, St James; and, Tuco East Zone’s Kaiso Karavan and South Zone’s Kaiso Showcase are also scheduled to be opened, respectively, at Eric Williams Auditorium, La Joya Complex, St Joseph, and Palms Club, Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando.

Another C2K18 event to note is tonight’s Vintage Kaiso production at Queen’s Hall, staged by the alumni of Holy Name Convent.

Tomorrow’s big event is St Mary’s College’s Fete with the Saints, to be held from 5 pm, at St Mary’s College Grounds, Serpentine Road, St Clair. Machel Montano and Kes The Band are the headline acts for this one.

Pan Trinbago commences its 2018 preliminaries for the National Panorama Large Conventional Bands Competition for bands in the East Zone tomorrow evening, from 7 pm, in the respective panyards.

Preliminary competition continues for different zones on Sunday—Tuesday as well, with semi-finals being announced next Wednesday, in time for Sunday 28 in The Big Yard.

Tuco will open its flagship calypso tent (Kaiso House) tomorrow at Globe Cinema, Port-of-Spain. Its cast includes Chuck Gordon, Karene Asche, Duanne O’Connor, Singing Sandra, Gypsy, Brother Mudada, De Diamond and Twiggy.

One of the producers of Carnival’s first all-inclusive fetes ever staged—Rosemary Hezekiah—will hold Mini Veni on Sunday, with music by 3 Canal, DJ Keston Derrick and more, at 48 Tragarete Road, Woodbrook, at 4 pm.

Yorke Inc is holding its usually mammoth holding Fun Seekers Unite all-inclusive fete on Sunday at the University Inn & Conference Centre, UWI, St Augustine, at 5 pm. Music will be by Dil-e-Nadan, Brass 2 D World, D All Starz Band, Rhapsody NG, Voice, Marzville, Nailah Blackman, DJs Kabuki, Howie T, Trevlyn, plus JW & Blaze.

Also on Sunday evening, Presentation College, San Fernando will hold its annual PREStige all-inclusive at the college.

Pantastic Brunch, One Evolution Steelpan Concert

If you really love pan you would love this show. It’s on a Sunday and three pan-playing brothers will team up with one of the country’s most prolific pan soloists/arrangers and a few other musical friends for a day of excellent pan music and soca.

Sons of Steel, in collaboration with Kaiso Blues Café in Newtown, presents two shows on one ‘pantastic’ day, Sunday, February 4. Entertainment kicks off with a Pantastic brunch from 11 am - 3 pm featuring the three brothers — Noel, Earl Jr La Pierre and Olujimi La Pierre — with special guest Tony “Pan Jumbie” Williams.

The action continues with an intimate concert One Evolution as the Sons of Steel adds another son of steel Ken “Professor” Philmore to the cast. According to the eldest brother Noel, “this show is all about first-time collaborative performances that are going to rock the audiences.”

The One Evolution concert is a concept created by the La Pierre brothers to offer patrons an alternative steelpan event which promises to be an exciting and fresh addition to the Carnival season. Added La Pierre: “The aim of the show continues to be the power of unity whilst highlighting the role of steelpan, not only as a product of Panorama but as a tool that can be used to build and grow self-sustaining artiste.”

Merging their unique talents on steel, the La Pierre brothers will be gracing the stage along with Philmore all backed by Faces the band. Also, part of the cast that night are special guest artiste Jerome Bissessar, Jamma Stewart, Kwesi “Shottalinkz” Paul and the soca man himself KV Charles.

Evening of vintage pan

It’s being dubbed Steel Pan Vintage Evening. Hosted by the T&T Chinese Steel Ensemble, this second edition is, as the name implies, an event of great entertainment, delicious local cuisine, good vibes and favourite music.

It is also an opportunity to generate funds for its ongoing expenses and tour fund. Steel Pan Vintage Evening is carded for tomorrow, January 20, at the Chaconia Hotel, 106 Saddle Road, Maraval, from 7 pm.

The evening, though not an all-inclusive affair, offers patrons one complimentary drink, the chef’s corn soup, ham & hops, accra and pholourie. There will also be other food items on sale and a cash bar.

Contribution is $200 and tickets are available from band members and at the Chaconia Hotel office.

The T&T Chinese Steel Ensemble will provide music from its extensive repertoire to energise the party goers. Also on the playbill is a popular DJ.

The Management is looking forward to connecting with its friends and supporters in a Carnival setting.

As usual, for the past 13 years, St Anthony’s College will once again be the promoter of the first Junior Carnival Parade in the North at the College’s spacious grounds, Morne Coco Road, Westmoorings, on Sunday January 28, from noon to 6 pm.

The perfect venue in every sense of the word for this event, the grounds offer a very spacious parade ground, and an environmentally friendly setting for masqueraders who are able to assemble in cool surroundings either in large tents or in a green space with the river gently flowing nearby. Both gathering points provide easy access to the Parade Ring.

St Anthony’s Grounds also provide lots of seating for spectators on both bleachers and comfortable chairs, with available play space for young spectators. The sale of a variety of delicious food and drink; beautiful trophies as prizes for the youngsters who prefer showing off their trophies for the entire afternoon rather than be presented with a toy to add to what may be an already large Christmas Collection complete a perfect family outing. Of course there is also excellent DJ music and very clear announcements by usually skilled presenters.

Registration, which has already started, continues until Sunday, January 21, and is free for bands, individuals and couples.

Bands can download forms from the school’s website www.stanthonys.edu.tt which can be dropped off at the College.

This junior carnival has a minimal entrance fee to the competition of $20 for adults, with children between five and 12 being charged ten dollars. Children under five have free admission.

Entrance for all masqueraders is free and secure parking is available.

Contacts are 637-6744, [email protected] Morne Coco Road, Westmoorings.