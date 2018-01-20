New inclusive event for Carnival 2018

Come February 4, a unique all-inclusive fete will be held in the heart of the nation’s capital and it promises to be an enjoyable and memorable experience. Epic Events & Marketing Solutions is hoping to stimulate much notalgia, taking patrons back to the good old days when steelbands ruled the roost at Carnival fetes, by producing Paninclusive—Pan Lime in D City, at Government Campus Plaza, Richmond Street, Port-of-Spain, from 4 pm.

The steelbands headlining this fete are Massy Trinidad All Stars, Invaders and Woodbrook Playboyz. M A Ferguson did the following Q&A with Joanne Phillips of Epic Events & Marketing Solutions about the event.Q: Tell us, who is Epic Events & Marketing Solutions? A: Epic Events & Marketing Solutions is an event management organisation that was established to produce unique events in T&T.

Our objective is to co-ordinate, produce and host opportunities and events that highlight our country’s rich musical, artistic, social and cultural attributes. Our organisation’s focus therefore is on enhancing cultural and social awareness among our citizens, through their participation in various fora and events.

Why Paninclusive? What is the concept behind this event?

We thought that this event would be a nice way to highlight the steelpan, at a different level.

We at Epic believe that there is a market for this type of event, whereby many pan enthusiasts can enjoy an evening of pan music, in a classy and elegant way, using the same elements of an all-inclusive party, where one can enjoy great ambiance, great food, great drinks and great friends. Having had many years of experience in the event and entertainment industry, we recognised that this type of element was missing from our Carnival.

An all-inclusive party featuring pan. So, what kind of musical entertainment can patrons expect?

Our guests can expect the best of pan. What we would call pan royalty. We will welcome our guests with the sounds of Invaders, a band that perfects sound, as well as presentation.

Guests will then be treated to an on-stage performance by our reigning National Panorama champion Massy Trinidad All Stars; then we will chip home to the music of Woodbrook Playboyz. Pan will be well-represented at Paninclusive.

Will there be any music other than pan?

Certainly. It’s an all-inclusive party, so we will have the biggest cross-over band in T&T, Dil-e-Nadan; followed by D’All Starz Band, which is probably the biggest brass band; and of course, the ever-timeless David Michael Rudder, who will be performing with the Wayne Bruno band.

What will be the all-inclusive elements of this event?

Undoubtedly, there will be premium drinks! In addition to which, our guests will experience a culinary explosion—a food journey over six countries of the world: Thailand, Morocco, Italy, Mexico, France, the Caribbean and of course party-central Trinidad and Tobago. Guests can look forward to a live pasta station, where our chef will be cooking pasta on the spot; a live seafood station; a grill station; suckling pig and wild meat.

Like most all-inclusive parties, Paninclusive will be parking-inclusive; secure parking will be available at the Parkade, just a few footsteps away from the party.

Then there is the ambience...we will feature an elegant dining space; three large bars; satellite food stations; various Caribbean cocktail stations; and three dessert stations, including a cheesecake boutique, frozen desserts and local desserts.

With respect to the venue, our guests will enjoy an open-air space, as well as an upper deck and will be treated to welcome drinks and special hors d’oeuvres. And, because Paninclusive is all inclusive, we would like our guests to enhance our décor by wearing white!

Is Paninclusive solely a for-profit event?

Not at all. We are pleased to have an element which gives back with a focus on pan. Because we have recognised the value of pan to our culture and the talent among the youth and panmen alike, Epic Events & Marketing Solutions, through Paninclusive is offering a scholarship for a young pan player and this year’s recipient will be a member of Massy Trinidad All Stars. Paninclusive, will therefore provide the opportunity for a young musician to study music at the tertiary level in T&T, to further develop their musical skills. In the future, based on the success of the event, a similar scholarship will be offered to the defending Panorama champion annually.

When and where is your event and where can one get tickets?

Paninclusive tickets cost $800 and can be obtained from Ticket Federation, Ticket Gateway and from committee members at 718-0175; 767-3327; 789-5345.