Fighting ignorance in pan

The Mighty Jamma is looking forward to coming to Trinidad for Carnival at the end of January. He is buoyed by the fact that Crazy is singing his song Ignorance in the Klassic Russo calypso tent, housed at City Hall, Knox Street, Port-of-Spain. It is about the ignorance pan players face on what the national instrument can really do. The song was written many years ago when Jamma was at a low point in his career. He was trying to break into the jazz world in the UK and was constantly confronted with jazz players at jam sessions who considered the steelpan a toy or an instrument that was not capable of improvisation. He had to struggle to show others what it is capable of playing.

Jamma Stewart started playing pan at age 11. Having grown up in the Caribbean community of Birmingham he was exposed to pan at an early age. His older brother was playing in a school band and suddenly Jamma was too. Then they were both in a local community band Maestros that continued for many years but has since disbanded. But his older brother has remained one of the primary builder/tuners of pan in the Midlands.

Jamma got his name from a friend because he was always playing pan, jamming on every style of tune. He became an arranger for Maestros and took part in solo competitions organised by the British Association of Steelbands which he won three years in a row. All along Jamma did not want to limit himself to just being in the steelband and wanted to play pan in other settings. He got involved in the jazz scene in Birmingham, going to jam sessions, when he was the only pan player at the time. Then he formed his own band, Jamma Caribbean Jazz Band and started performing all over the country.

As things evolved, Jamma has focused on every style of music. He began singing as well as playing and that brought a whole new level to his playing. He got involved with calypso. It was in this period that Jamma—at a low point—composed Ignorance, to vent his frustration on the “ignorance” that he faced with people stereotyping steelpan as something only capable of playing tropical tunes or with a steelband.

Where compared to other instruments he was not accepted at jam sessions until they heard what he could do on pan. He took Ignorance to the London Calypso Tent and was a joint winner.

Since then, Jamma moved on from his frustration with the jazz world and doubled down on his conviction that he could succeed playing every style of music on pan. This led him to focus on playing solo with backing tracks at various gigs in the Birmingham area for weddings, birthdays and parties. He also decided that he needed to start issuing recordings that represented the full range of music on pan from a couple reggae releases, Christmas CDs and party albums. More recently he has also recorded two collections of country and Irish hits. Jamma finds people have no idea how good pan recordings can sound on various styles of music.

Jamma’s persistence led him to be the most prolific recording artiste in England on pan. He has recorded almost 20 albums and has so many that it led him to set up a stall at various market events selling his albums and performing live to boost sales. In his way, he has pioneered a new approach to bring new audiences to pan.

Meanwhile Jamma’s son caught the pan jumbie while young and now, like his, father he makes a full-time living playing pan. Over the holidays they had the privilege of playing at the Four Seasons Resort in the Maldives.

Jamma began visiting Trinidad several years ago and tries to make T&T Carnival a regular destination. Harlem Syncopaters’ stage side recorded his Dancing composition. For 2013 Panorama he worked with De Original De Fosto to compose a very popular pan song, We Come Out to Play. It was performed at Panorama by several steelbands including Pan Elders, Arima Angel Harps, Arima Golden Symphony and Curepe Scherzando. The following year Jamma and De Fosto collaborated again with a new composition—Pan in the Atmosphere. La Brea Nightingales went to the Panorama semis for the first time with a BJ Marcelle arrangement of it.

Last fall Jamma met up with Crazy on a tour and convinced Crazy to record Ignorance which he believes still tells a deep truth of difficult path to get acceptance of what pan can do. Crazy is fully on board and has been doing many great pan songs for years and believes in the song’s message that pan continues to this day to face ignorance around the world.

Jamma Stewart has taken a unique approach to further publicize his song and the problem it showcases by posting ongoing videos on Facebook with pan players in the UK who have faced such ignorance. They discuss the problems they faced and then show their improvisation abilities by soloing on his song Ignorance. So far three British pan players (Leeandro Noray, Michael Gabriel and Daniel Louis) have participated and Jamma seeks others as he and Crazy keep spreading the gospel of pan, battling ignorance everywhere.

Ray Funk is a retired Alaskan judge and a Fulbright scholar who is passionately devoted to calypso, pan and mas