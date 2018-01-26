High temperatures for Panorama Sunday

Well, it’s finally here; another allday steelband explosion in De Big Yard Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain. Thousands are expected to throng the venue from as early as 7 am on Sunday morning for the best seats in the house for the scheduled 9 am start to the 2018 National Panorama semifinals for medium and large conventional steel orchestras.

Congratulations to bpTT Renegades for topping the field of the large band category of the preliminary round of competition playing Duvonne Stewart’s arrangement of Voice’s Year of Love. The Charlotte Street band accumulated 264 points, two points more than the second placed Skiffle and Phase II Pan Groove (tie 262).

Congratulations are also deserving of defending Medium Band champion Pan Elders, performing the late Brigo’s Limbo Break, also arranged by Stewart, with 265 points. They were followed by Petrotrin Katzenjammers, Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille and Power Stars. The three tied with 258 points each.

However, before Sunday’s showdown, Pan Trinbago will hold the semifinal for small bands tomorrow, from 1 pm, at Victoria Square North on Park Street. The first band to appear before the judges is Trinidad Valley Harps playing Feeling The Feeling. They will be followed by Antillean All Stars playing We Are Conquerors and Fascinators Pan Symphony performing Buss Head. Rounding off the small band semifinal will be south Trinidad’s Old Tech playing Doh Tell Ah Soul.

Fourteen steelbands in the Medium and 14 bands in the Large categories will compete for places in the finals at the National Panorama semifinals and Savannah Party on Sunday.

Adjudicators in this round were Martin Albino, Lorna Conyette, Ezra Joseph, Richard Pierre (Medium) with Corrine Soo Ping Chow, Damion Phillip, Roger Sardinah and Lennox London (Large).

Draw for playing position in the two categories were conducted yesterday morning at CTV.

More than just pan

Aside from the Panorama competitions, a number of massive fetes and shows are also carded for this weekend. Tonight alone two major promotion outfits —Spektakula Promotions and Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP)—are staging events in the north and south.

RGP is holding its annual Ladies Night Out Mega Concert (LNO) at Jean Pierre Complex, headlined by the likes of reigning Road March champ MX Prime & Ultimate Rejects and sizzling 2018 contender Patrice Roberts.

Other top tier artistes on the LNO line-up include defending International Soca Monarch Voice, Erphaan Alves, Orlando Octave, Turner, Marzville, Lyrikal, Nailah Blackman, Jadel, Nadia Batson, Kes the Band, Kerwin Dubois, Ricardo Drue, KI, Raymond Ramnarine, Ravi B, Shiv Sharti Dance Company, Rupee, as well as DJs Ana and J Angel.

Spektakula Promotions is staging not one, but two shows tonight. Calypso Through the Years is scheduled for 8 pm at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (Sapa), San Fernando, and Karnival Komedy Spektakula begins half-hour later at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of- Spain.

Vintage Calypso Knights Part 2, featuring Bro Superior & Friends, Poser, Bro Mudada, Abebele, Reflection The Band and more will be also held tonight, at 7 pm, at Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown.

If you are looking for a good, “ole time” house fete tonight, take a trip to 10 Tenth Street West, Cane Farm Avenue, Trincity, where D Golden Girlz are having their annual allinclusive fete, this year billed as Dis Is D Year 4 Love.

The schools, including Trinity College, Bishop Anstey High School, St Mary’s, Hillview and Presentation San Fernando colleges, have all reported nothing short of success for all the fund-raising all-inclusive fetes staged thus far and tomorrow is expected to be even better when Queen’s Royal College OBA holds Fete Royal 2018 on the The Courtyard, Hayes Street, St Clair, from 5 pm. Music will be by Kes The Band, Destra & Bakanal, Dil-e-Nadan, Ultimate Rejects, Voice, Shal Marshall and lots more.

The final of the 2018 Chutney Soca Monarch competition is also on tomorrow and is expected to be South Trinidad’s premier Saturday night event.

For the past two decades Machel Montano has not performed in a soca fete in the Arima Velodrome. But, come tomorrow night, the undisputed ultimate king of soca is billed to perform at Soca in the Drome.

Mammoth events during Carnival time have usually made their home in Port-of-Spain. With the decline of WASA fete, east Trinidad has been somewhat forgotten when it comes to big parties and Soca in the Drome wants to fix this.

Also billed to share the Velodrome stage with Montano are Bunji Garlin and his Asylum Vikings. These two giants will be complimented by Preedy, M1 and Patrice Roberts, all of whom hail from the east, Toco, Sangre Grande and Maloney, respectively, to be exact.

A release from the fete promoters stated: “Soca in the Drome will give T&T a show to set the standard for fetes in the east.”

Sunday’s calendar of events includes School of Creating Models staging its 25th annual Miss Carnival Queen Pageant (Diamonds Are Forever) at Kaiso Blues Cafe, at 3 pm. Chaguanas North Secondary School, Chaguanas is also holding its Soca Brain Cooler on Sunday as is Bishop’s High School doing its fund-raising all-inclusive fete in Tobago.

To round of the weekend, Spektakula Promotions will repeat Calypso Through the Years at Clifton Hill Beach Club, Point Fortin, at 6.30 pm. (See Page A33)

Yorke fete gets a 10 rating

When a competing promoter gives a ten rating to another promoter you know the event was a blast. This was the case after last Sunday’s Yorke Inc’s Fun Seekers Unite all-inclusive fete at the University Inn & Conference Centre, UWI, St Augustine.

After the fete, Victoria’s Party Events director Rawle Purcell posted on Facebook: “Party was a blast. Entertainment/Music..... a 10; Food/Drinks....a 10; Parking/Maxi Ride To Event.....a 10; Patrons/Venue.....a 10.

“Can’t ask for more. Very good....looking forward to Mendez Drive Cooler Fete on Saturday, February 3 in Diego Martin. Peace and Love my Brother.”

The fete was hosted by former Road March champ and popular television personalities JW & Blaze and music on the evening was provided by Dil-e-Nadan, Brass 2 D World, D All Starz Band, Rhapsody NG, Voice, Iwer George, Marzville, Nailah Blackman, Olatunji, and DJs Kabuki, Howie T, Trevlyn.

Michele and Debbie, two other Yorke Inc loyal supporters, added their two-cents to Pulse saying: “It was the bomb. Yorke has the right formula for making people de-stress and have a great time. All the bands and performers were great but Iwer George mash up de place singing Savannah. After he and Brass 2 D World, with long time Second Imij singer Russell Cadogan, we didn’t want anybody else. Voice and Nailah are two young people with the world as their oyster. Both of them were also exceptionally good.”

Columnist Indira Ribeiro also took to Facebook to comment about the Yorke Inc fete and posted: “I had an absolute ball...so many elements of this fete provided untold pleasure...the safety, the music, the entertainers, the vibe, food and drink.... .Brass 2 D World was a lovely secret (for me)....the ole time session with Howie T (I think) was supremely exhilarating.....congrats to the team.”

Historic Carnival tour

The National Trust of T&T will host the Historic Carnival Tour on Tuesday, January 30, from 8.30 am to 3.30 pm.

The tour will expose patrons to the history of pan, calypso and mas as they explore various spaces which include: The Sparrow Exhibition, the Lord Superior Exhibition, Rain-o-rama (Lord Kitchener’s home and museum), a wirebender’s workshop and the panyard of the reigning National Panorama champion Massy Trinidad All Stars on Duke Street. Patrons will also be serenaded by the world’s longest performing calypsonian Brother Superior.

Superior started performing at the age of 16 and is the first calypsonian to produce a record on his own record label; the first to perform at Madison Square Garden, New York, USA; and, the first to produce a full length calypso musical.

Last year, Andrew “Brother Superior” Marcano received an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) at the UWI graduation at the St Augustine Campus for his contributions to the art form.

Tickets for the Historic Carnival Tour are available at the office of National Trust of T&T, 68-70 Sackville Street, Port of Spain; the San Fernando Water Taxi Terminal and the Port-of-Spain Water Taxi Terminal.

Tickets cost just $200 (Members/Juniors); $250 (Seniors, aged 60+; and $275 (Non-Members.

For further details about this event please contact the National Trust of T&T at 625-6340/225-4750/706-6316, Fax:226-1008 or email: [email protected]

No fete

The Blood Bank, Maraval Rotary Club, and the Hotel Normandie have expressed regret that due to unforeseen circumstances their joint project Hearts and Minds on Fire, the all-inclusive event scheduled for Under The Trees at the Normandie in St Ann’s on Sunday, February 4 2018, has been unavoidably cancelled.

Holders of tickets are advised to collect their refunds at the Normandie, 10 Nook Avenue, St Ann’s between 10 am and 6 pm, daily. Any inconvenience caused by the cancellation is regretted.

Kes, Nailah for Naps 2018

Naparima Alumni Past Students (Naps) recently launched its new line-up of artistes performing at its annual Carnival Friday fete, Party in Paradise.

Stakeholders and the media were presented with a new slate which includes Kes the Band, Nailah Blackman and Naps faithfuls Dil-e-Nadan and former Road March champion Nya George and his band Invazion 5.0.

Hosted at the Camboulay Restaurant on Sutton Street, San Fernando, the Naps fete committee promises a different experience on Carnival Friday. In addition to the new performers, patrons can choose either an all-inclusive package with premium drinks, food and stage-front access or bring their coolers and complimentary refreshments will be provided. A fully stocked bar is also available and a variety of food items will be on sale.

Party in Paradise is one of three signature events hosted by the Naparima College Alumni. All proceeds go to the students at the College. Naps’ first vice-president Ahmed Saidwan added, “We stand by our motto, ‘Putting Students First’. All funds are used to support the Big Brother initiative whereby financial support and mentoring for needy students are provided. Profits from all our fund-raisers also go towards the development of the student athlete including sporting programmes such as football, cricket, volleyball etc.”

He also added that the alumni provides support towards the upgrade of the college.

Party in Paradise takes place on Carnival Friday night (February 9) at the Naparima Bowl. Fete starts at 8 pm and tickets are available at the College; Valini’s Drug Mart; RIK Services Ltd; Computerist Mobile (Gulf City); and, from committee members.