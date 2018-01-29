Gone too soon

A gaping hole is left in the local fashion industry with the passing of trademark bespoke tailor Gregory Mills who died on Wednesday, January 24 at the San Fernando Training Hospital after a short battle with liver cancer.

This was at least the perspective of friend and onetime business partner Don Grant, CEO of DGevents and mastermind behind the popular annual Fashion Coda Tobago.

Communicating with the T&T Guardian from his home in Tobago, Grant says, “It is a major loss beyond compare.”

He believes Mills died with a lot more in him to offer not just to the fashion industry, but his impeccable talent as a Savile Row trained bespoke tailor will surely be hard to replace. He also feels upcoming tailors would have lost the opportunity to work with such an astute designer and to be trained by the best.

Grant argues Mills remained a sleeping giant in the local fashion industry not because he was not all that, because he was. But, because of the myopia of those overarching the creative sector, he says Mills, like so many other designers in their respective fashion genres, were never really able to reach their fullest potential at home because of the lack of support for the industry locally.

“Gregory could have easily stayed in London where he was trained by Savile Row’s best,” said Grant, “or he could have gone to some other foreign land with his expertise because he was that good and by now he would have made an international name for himself.

But he loved his country and he came back home with the drive and willingness to share his competence with other tailors to bring the tailoring industry up to standard and on par with international brands.

“Sadly, T&T did not give him all he needed. I hope his passing will somehow remove their myopia and the long overdue, much needed support of local designers would come.”

Grant recalls in 2014 when he wanted Mills to do a collection showing at Fashion Coda, the tailor was immediately receptive to the idea but funding posed a problem. “I was really surprised; I could not believe that he needed funding, I had really thought he had much support or so it seemed.”

Nonetheless Grant was determined Mills show at the then themed Tobago Love Fashion Coda instalment. He took Mills to then Minister of Tourism Chandresh Sharma who granted him $30,000 in funding. That year the event was also launched at the Minister’s conference room where he was the keynote speaker. Grant says Sharma even asked Mills to make him a yellow dhoti that he would graciously model at Fashion Coda; unfortunately he demitted office before the event came off.

Plans for a special tribute to Mills who participated in the event in 2014 and 2015 are in the making for Fashion Coda 2018, reveals Grant. “We will finalise this with his wife and definitely we will do it.”

UTT says goodbye Even as she spoke with the T&T Guardian, Sandra Carr, Programme Leader and Senior Instructor at the Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design (UTT), was still in shock and expressed that Mills death was a hard pill to swallow. She remembers him for his commitment and positive outlook on life.

“Gregory Mills worked at The Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design (CAFD) at UTT as a part time Tailoring Instructor for about four years,” says Carr.

“I have known Gregory for many years now, and as a colleague in the industry he was humble, hard-working and talented. He was a very down to earth person that always had an upbeat and pleasant attitude. Millhouse was created as a team of Coline and Gregory Mills and has been a powerhouse of innovation and class in menswear.”

Carr adds, Mills was loved by students and staff at CAFD and he was generous and genuine with his time and his investment in moulding young designers. His death she describes is a severe loss for the fashion industry.

We asked her to share her thoughts on what she believed was Mills’ long-eyed vision for the local fashion industry, Carr says, “I had many conversations with Gregory, and he was a man of vision and execution, he never boasted of his accolades but remained humble and sincere in making a difference in the fashion landscape in T&T.

“I saw Gregory last in December 2017 when he came to grade his students’ tailoring portfolios and garments. His broad smile was the same, his upbeat spirit was the same, but I knew he was not well. We spoke of his health and the last thing he said to me was, ‘this too shall pass’. This is the essence of his qualities and personality; truly spirited, gifted, grateful, hopeful, positive and unwavering courage.”

Let’s look at ourselves In his contribution men’s wear designer/tailor Ecliff Elie also described Mills’ passing as a great loss particularly because the tailoring trade he says is a dying one.

He said though he never worked with Mills he viewed him as a brother in the profession and the tailoring family.

Mills’ death, Elie relates, has sent him into some self- introspection.

“This could have been anyone of us, you never really know when you are going to go and it really made me look at myself and what I really want to accomplish as a tailor and what type of legacy I would like to leave behind when that time comes.”

Elie also believes the time has come for designers to see themselves as real business people who are not just living out a wild childhood fantasy but people who take themselves and their skill seriously so that they will attract serious investors.

He was a true support

Like the many who took to Mills’ Facebook page to post their condolences and tributes to the master tailor, designer Christian Boucaud did the same. In his Facebook post on Wednesday he writes: “Fashion Week 2011 - the year I consider my introductory year because I presented my first collection after leaving the teaching service. The collection ‘PhEo’, named after my late grandmother, was dear to me and I was scared about the reception because it was also the first time I did an entire collection using what is now known as my signature.

The collection went down the TTFW runway and it was time for me to make my appearance. I walked out on the runway and to my immediate right, at the corner of my eyes, I saw two people standing and cheering me on; it was Gregory Mills and Coline Baptiste-Mills. It was one of my happiest and proudest moments in the Fashion Industry.

“Both Gregory and Coline continued to support me, giving me advice and ideas that I apply to Christian Boucaud to this day.”

BIOGRAPHY

For three decades Gregory Mills helped men with the executive taste to define their personal styles with his bespoke tailored men’s wear. The Millhouse brand was trusted by international musicians and singers like Erykah Badu, Mos Def and Musiq Soulchild whom Mills and wife Coline have designed and tailored clothing for.

The Mills met in 1987 with just the passion for design and fashion, both had no formal training. Together they co-founded and opened the Millhouse doors in 1997, with the luxury design men’s wear label catered to the stylish-cut-above-the-rest-man.

In 2010 the Mills took a hiatus to take up studies in London. Gregory attended and graduated from the prestigious Savile Row Academy, whose founder and principal is Trinidadian-born distinguished and OBE recipient tailor, Sir Andrew Ramroop.

As matter of fact, up until his death Mills could proudly boast of being the only tailor in T&T to have graduated from the notable academy.

Coline, also a nurse by profession, completed two years of studying at the London College of Fashion.

Their hard work paid off when two of the label’s lines - Southern Comfort and the Indian Collection solidified Millhouse as a premiere design shop and the Mills as premier designers. The latter earned the company its first Caribbean Fashion Award in 2009 in the category of Best Male Caribbean Fashion Designer, while Southern Comfort was selected to launch at the BHP Building, displayed before the wives of 34 visiting dignitaries when T&T hosted the fifth Summit of the Americas, also in 2009.

In 2014 Mills did a collection at London Fashion week which was called, ‘Intersection: The Caribbean meets Saville Row,’ which was a synergy of his technical training in London and his Caribbean aesthetics.

From the small customised tailoring shop on Independence Square, Port-of-Spain to a world-class, sought-after brand, Millhouse, Gregory Mills and Coline Baptiste-Mills have taken Caribbean fashion to the world and have opened the window of possibilities to young designers and tailors that a dream can become a passion and a passion a reality.

Mills leaves behind his two sons, wife and a legacy that lives on.