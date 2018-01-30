Divas reign

Critically affected by the constricting economy, calypso tents are the endangered species of Carnival. With this year’s festival a mere 13 days off, a number of tents remained unopened while some have had sporadic shows.

Among the few calypso tents which, assuming salmonlike habits swimming upstream against the tide, have been south’s Kaiso Karavan, managed by Tuco South Zone chairman Ras Kommanda; Port-of-Spain’s Klassic Ruso, managed by North Zone chairman Contender; and, the all-female Divas Cabaret International, owned by Dr Rudy Ottley.

Though witnessed by a small audience, Divas had a wonderful opening last week Thursday night at the pan theatre of 2018 National Panorama (Single Pan) champion Angostura Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony.

Served by just a dozen female calypsonians, the entertainment value at Divas favourably compares with other calypso tents offering twice as manyperformers.

On opening night, aside from excellent performances, the Playboys theatre offered a wonderful aesthetic and ambience.

Imagine a calypso tent providing its patrons with plush couches and rattan furniture, tables and carpeted flooring. The tent was officially opened by motivational speaker Anthony Watkins and Ottley.

Unfortunately, the Playboys facility was just for opening night as the Divas is actually a roving tent with shows booked nationwide. Tomorrow, the tent will be pitched at Festival Square, Point Fortin, at 8 pm, and the following night will be in Marac.

The band accompanying the women, Transition Brass, led by Titus Tannis and featuring ace guitarist Michael Chang Wai, seemingly wellrehearsed and tight, opening night got off to am flying start, in no small way fuelled by very funny hostess Jillian Smith.

The former Wack 90.1FM radio personality who is celebrating her fourth year with Divas, was miked allowing her to use her hands, make gestures and dramatically act out much of her funny antics. Providing excellent chorus as was the Divettes trio. Each year Divas Cabaret International singles out a calypso icon to dedicate its season to with its singers performing covers of the honorees. Last year it was Calypso Rose and this year it’s Mighty Sparrow. Former National Calypso Queen Maria Bhola opened the performances singing Sparrow’s Mr Walker.

She was followed by Raeann Guerra, with My Brother’s Keeper, Khadja Antoine singing When a Comedian Cries, Visitation from a Stranger by Helen Jones and Look Little Deeper by Anastacia Richardson.

What was obvious as the programme entered its second hour is that Ottley and his selection crew succeeded in selecting singers with excellent voices.

By the time Stacey Sobers rendered the second verse of Queens and Kings, I was telling Tuco chairman Lutalo Masimba that she was my pick for last night’s National Calypso Queen finals, held at Queen’s Hall.

I added that Sobers and this song should also be an easy shoo-in for next Saturday’s National Calypso Monarch semifinal in Skinner Park. Queens and Kings is a very well composed social commentary.

Sherisse Collymore, singing Sparrow’s Obeah Wedding, rounded off the show’s first half.

Dressed in wedding gown, veil and even having a bouquet of flowers, this young singer had her audience in the palm of her hands with her clear diction and interaction with seated patrons.

The show’s second half was opened by Atlanta-based artiste Natalie Joseph Settle (Empress Natty) singing Together by Culture.

Bhola returned to render Let Her Go and Nicole Cezair did De Night Before followed by Guerra doing Sparrow’s Education.

For her second song, Calypso Capital, Sobers was again at the top of her game, and she preceded Empress Natty who steamed up the venue for her racy Water.

Veteran Karen Eccles was her normal perfect self rendering Sparrow’s No Money No Love with perfect pitch and diction.

Sparrow’s classics were the choice picks to end the show with Cezair doing Magarita and Empress Natty bringing the curtain down with Doh Do Dat.

I envy you people who reside in far flung districts nationwide as you are getting an opportunity of not just visiting a calypso tent in your community but seeing a wellbalanced, above-board package of calypso performed by a dozen excellent female singers.