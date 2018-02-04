Daniella creates the Carnival look

Virtuoso make-up artist Daniella Thompson is looking forward to creating unique and beautiful make-up looks when she returns to T&T for Carnival 2018. She will be fresh off her recent successes at Junkanoo Carnival in the Bahamas.

Thompson, who has been doing make-up professionally for the last five years, has been interested in make-up artistry since she can remember, and used to get into trouble for using her mother’s make-up. After graduating from Holy Faith Convent, Penal, she began doing her friends’ make-up, eventually building a home studio in Claxton Bay and giving classes in make-up application.

In addition to being trained by acclaimed make-up artist Dion Samuel, Thompson graduated with an Associate Degree in Hospitality Management from the T&T Hospitality and Tourism Institute in 2012 and in 2016 she obtained a degree in Tourism Management from UWI, St Augustine.

Thompson moved to Nassau, Bahamas, seven months ago after getting married. She was initially hesitant about the move but now feels it was a very good decision, especially business-wise. While there, she also opened her website, DHGcreations, with the assistance of her husband, who she credits with pushing her to make it bigger than her original idea.

Thompson was the make-up artist for 2 Saxion’s Junkanoo dancers for Bahamas Boxing 2017 and also one of the make-up artist for Bahamas Masqueraders in 2017 Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival. She has networked with international make-up artists at shows and workshops in New York City, and loves to keep up with the latest trends in the industry.

Thompson has been featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine for her special effects make-up and her use of the natural household materials, gelatin, glycerol and water, to create a very realistic melting face. Some of her special make-up looks have gone viral on Facebook and Instagram.

Thompson is proud that she has reached a stage in her make-up journey where many of her clients are repeat ones who also recommend her to others. She has also volunteered her services to a few school pageants and tea parties because she believes in the importance of giving back her services to the community. “I don’t do make-up just to make money but to make a meaningful contribution to a person’s life, create a memorable experience and to invigorate their natural beauty. I also love being a mentor to young ladies, especially those who suffer from low self-esteem, as I’ve had struggles in the past, and so I use every opportunity to give a word of encouragement to everyone I come in contact with.”

Thompson will be at the Hilton Hotel in the Humming Bird Room on both Carnival Monday and Tuesday from 12 midnight to midday, offering customised make-up designs, face & body art designs, eyelashes, rhinestone application and body bronzing.

Thompson's website is www. dhgcreations.com and she can also be found on Facebook and Instagram at DHGCreations.