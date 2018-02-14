Young St Joseph shines

St Joseph residents and visitors assembled along King Street in St Joseph on Sunday for the community’s annual Kiddies Carnival Parade of the Bands and Calypso Competition.

The event began shortly after midday and brought out several bands depicting a variety of themes under mostly clear skies, though a later light shower did nothing to stop the show.

‘Dancing with the Young Stars’, produced by House of Jacqui, won Large Band of the Year title, while ‘Things Kids Like’ by Dis is Fun won in the Medium Band category. ‘Colours of our People—Celebration’ won Small Band of the Year and was produced by Hott Stuff Promotions.

The award for St Joseph King of the Bands went to Nickolai Jagdeo, portraying Explosion of Culture in the band Colours of our People—Celebration and the Queen of the Bands was copped by Priya Nagassar, who portrayed Oil Spill.

Jagdeo, 11, is also this year’s National Junior King of Carnival. Nagassar, from the same band, occupied third place in the National Junior Queen of Carnival.

In the Calypso Competition, A’janae King- Fraser won with the Primary School Category with her rendition of Education First.

In second place was Sekel

McIntosh with Question of a Child, while Shawnelle Wong placed third with The Prime Minister’s Inspiration.

Among the secondary school contestants, Chelister Rochford, won with Hear the Cry while Angel Fortune placed second with AIDS Don’t Fraid Nobody.

In third place was Adana Dardain singing In the Eyes of a Child.