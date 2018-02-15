T&T cherishes its own says St Lucia soca star

The world converged in the twin island Republic in the days leading up to the climax of T&T Carnival 2018. Teddyson John, the vocalist who wowed many when he was introduced to the local circuit three years ago, maintains a strong presence here this year. His single on the Haze riddim, Gimme Dat, along with Mile High and Sparks Fly, cushioned him well in a season that was pretty short and intense. A frontline mainstay now with D’All Starz Band, which also features Ricardo Drue and the young veteran, Blaxx, John is certainly becoming more at home in T&T.

He’s pretty much been settled here since January 1. It affords him a great deal of time to observe things. He’s a bit confused though, telling T&T Guardian that he’s bothered by the simple fact that post Carnival 2018, when Ash Wednesday comes around, the airwaves in T&T will suddenly switch to all other musical genres, lessening by all account, the amount of soca music that’s heard.

“Trinidad and Tobago remains the place that dictates what happens on every other island,” said John, almost pleading for the people to understand the great product that they have.

“Everybody looks to Trinidad for soca music.”

For John and many other artistes from smaller island territories, gaining access to major carnival platforms, is a dream come true. He believes the general mindset of the people of T&T must however change if their actions are to change, highlighting that when one visits Jamaica, the people there are always eager to boast of their indigenous reggae music.

John’s been very active in the past year. He’s been to a number of Caribbean and international territories, thanks to soca music.

Bermuda, he says, stands out as one of his favourite destinations.

He however admits that the vibe at the indoor venue, The Rebel, in Toronto, Canada, presented the most mind blowing energy, he’d ever experienced.

“The constant touring really doesn’t take a toll on me.

I look at it as spreading the blessings,” he said, explaining that he’s come to realise that very often the people outside of the Caribbean show greater appreciation for the genre.

For John, the short Carnival season in T&T isn’t such a bad thing. He’s pretty excited to visit new territories that he’s been yearning to see and experience.

Beyond that, he admits that time with his daughter who’s at home in St Lucia, is truly missed.

“Thanks to technology, I’m able to revise her school work with her online and stuff. Daddy has to make it work,” he said.

By now, the artiste who gave the world Allez in 2015 is an honorary Trinbagonian. He enjoys the overall vibe of the island and remains in awe of the fact that on one night several fetes could absorb thousands of people, each enjoying capacityfilled venues , during carnival.

“Trinis really party on a larger scale,” he attested, saying that he feels blessed to be able to represent St Lucia in front of so many fetters, in the mecca of Carnival.

Gimme Dat having received tremendous love on the airwaves and at the fetes, Teddyson John pretty much enjoyed the vibe of the short season.

He says many people had no idea that he was the artiste behind that song. “When we hit the fetes and they realise that I’m the person who sang it, they’re shocked,” he said with a chuckle, highlighting that one observation he’s made this season is the fact that T&T has cherished its own artistes this year.

“Usually there are some songs that go from country to country and then come back to Trinidad and they blow up. That hasn’t really happened this year.

“I think this year, Trinidadians cherished their own and they really pushed their own artistes.

The quality of music that has come from the Trinidad and Tobago artistes has been amazing.

“People like Patrice, Erphaan, Blaxx, Kees; they have all been great,” he said.

On the matter of the International Soca Monarch and his decision to stay out of the competition this season, John simply explained that he chose to focus on creating new material while in Trinidad.

He said the financial resources and time could not be spared this year, highlighting his view that competitions do not determine a person’s success.

John performed with D’All Starz Band at several major carnival fetes this season.

ABA LUKE