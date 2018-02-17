Have a beaningful Lenten season

Fastings and prayers and no meat dishes might be you if you endorse or observe the Lenten season. It is a time of sacrifice and denying self of particular pleasures as one gets ready to commemorate the holy season of Easter and the remembrance of Christ’s death for the redemption of man.

If you’ve ever wanted to observe Lent but was hindered by the no meat for 46 days aspect, don’t worry, it won’t kill you. Actually there are some pretty neat, tasty and fun vegetarian substitutes you can explore and they have plenty of health benefits too.

Food blogger at www.cookpad.com and self-taught chef Gaytree Maharaj has been a vegan all her life, so she knows a thing or two about creating interesting, exciting meals and dishes that will leave you wondering how did you ever thought you would miss meat.

She explores with us today the usefulness of peas and beans

“Let’s talk about peas she,” says. I make burgers with them, mung beans, lentils, black beans, mixing them with cabbage, fresh mushrooms or corn and they make lovely patties.

A mung bean pattie has pretty amazing health benefits. According to www.wellandgood.com mung beans are packed with potassium, magnesium, folate, fiber, and vitamin B6. Nutritionists say most women are deficient in magnesium and need it to control stress and repair muscles. The vitamin B6 and folate found in mung beans are also great for pre-menstrual syndrome and useful during pregnancies.

Maharaj also uses mung beans sprouts to make salads and pesto sauce. The ingredients can be found on her website.

She also talks about the quinoa bean bowl she makes from using pinto beans. Pinto beans, health experts say are an excellent source of molybdenum and a very good source of fiber and folate. Pinto beans are also a good source of copper, manganese, phosphorus, protein, phosphorus, vitamin B1, vitamin B6, magnesium, potassium and iron. It is said to be the most popular bean in the US and northwestern Mexico. It is often eaten whole in broth or mashed and refried. And is a very common filling for burritos.

“Also, as a vegetarian I use Aquafaba, which is the water left over from boiling chick peas (channa) or you can use the liquid from a tin of chick peas. I use it to make eggless royal icing, and eggless meringue,” she tells the T&T Guardian.

By research www.medicalnewstoday.com speaks of chickpeas also called garbanzo, being high in fiber. It says studies have shown that people with type 1 diabetes who consume high-fiber diets have lower blood glucose levels. It is also known to aid in bone health, heart health and maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. It explains the mineral selenium is not present in most fruits and vegetables, but can be found in chickpeas.

According to them, it helps the enzymes of the liver to function properly and detoxify some cancer-causing compounds in the body. Additionally, selenium prevents inflammation and decreases tumor growth rates. So you can get your chickpeas eating on. Hello Mr Doubles man!

You can also try Maharaj’s black eye peas and okra, black eyed peas dip or her black eye peas with greens and smoked tofu.

Black eye peas are high in fiber, potassium, low in fat and calories, so they are excellent to include in a weight loss plan. They are also a great source of iron and protein.

On Maharaj’s website she tells you where you can get the beans and peas mentioned in this article that are not grown in T&T. And she also walks you through her guide growing peas and beans in your kitchen Garden.

So Lent does not have to mean boring meals at all. And you don’t have to wait for the Lenten season to make healthier eating choices. Enjoy your beans and peas one ‘beaningful’ dish at a time. Bon appétit!