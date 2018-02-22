Life lessons from sport

Jamaican marketing expert and event manager Tanya Lee has added to Caribbean literature a slender volume of star-struck, sports-related vignettes she suggests are capable of influencing success in much wider fields of human endeavour.

The Winner Within— Lessons from Sports About Accomplishing Anything! is a bite-sized product meant to satisfy an apparently vast appetite for lifelong lessons capable of being captured on the field of play.

As head of marketing for Jamaica-based SportsMax, Lee knows what she is talking about when dealing with the vagaries of sports business in the Caribbean.

Nine cliché-inspired rounds of intensely-mined accolades fill the 104-pages of 12-point bold sans serif type, and make for rather quick and easy reading.

There is nothing much to test the imagination or to send readers back to prescribed motivational texts.

Former US football coach Vince Lombardi’s “It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up” kicks off the game to introduce a brief session urging readers to Get in the Ring.

“Knockdowns happen to even the best ones; it’s part of taking the hit,” she writes, having shifted mid-flight from football to boxing, “but in boxing, and in life, a knockdown is not a knockout.”

There are also lessons derived from ice hockey legend, Wayne Gretzky’s pronouncement that “You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take.”

“Bet on you,” Lee insists.

The lone Caribbean sporting oracle cited as inspiration to lead any of the several sections of the book (others are mentioned in the body of the sections) is none other than sprint icon, Usain Bolt. From Bolt, she quotes his declaration: “I told you all I was going to be #1, and I did just that.”

In this chapter, Lee proposes ways to visualise goals and to go about achieving them. In the process, she cites West Indies cricketer, Chris Gayle’s selfappointment as “Universe Boss.”

When she asks the enigmatic sportsman how he arrived at the cryptic nickname, he responds, in equally cryptic language:

“Because most of the things I have done, no one else would be brave enough and have the guts to do.”

“The ‘world boss’ was selfproclaimed, so I stepped above it from the world to the universe!” Okay.

Note number three calls attention to the need to “push.”

Former heavyweight boxer, the controversial Mike Tyson leads off inspiration for this section with an admonition that: “As long as we persevere and endure, we can get anything we want.”

“To be winners, we have to attack our dreams in the same way Messi attacks any opponent and skilfully dribbles past defenders towards the goal,” Lee writes.

“The Winner Within,” the book cover asserts, “highlights the winning habits and mindset of the world’s most successful athletes, providing meaningful lessons on how we can all develop our talents, achieve our goals and unlock our full potential.”

Lee has delivered the shot.

Readers can now get a copy of the book to tell whether the ball has crossed the line.