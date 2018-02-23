Tomorrow is special day for lovers of chutney, soca and crossover music when the 2018 edition of Everybody Loves Raymond (ELR) take places at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, at 8.30 pm. This anticipated concert, which attracts thousands every year, features local heartthrob Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-e-Nadan. This year, the special guest artiste at ELR is Amit Mishra, singer of hit song Buleya. Also joining the cast is new Bollywood singer Avanie Joshi.

Many delectable morsels are included in tomorrow’s menu of performances. Aside from Raymond, the ELR team of Rennie Ramnarine, Renuka Mahabir, Andy Singh and Derrick Seales will serenade what is expected to be a sold out audience. One of the surprise acts will feature the young Ramnarines known as G3, the third generation of Dil-e-Nadan—Varun, Vinesh, Amish and Arvind Ramnarine.

Each year, the fans fill the Centre of Excellence to witness the wide scope of Raymond’s performing skills. The humble entertainer told Pulse that patrons can expect a vintage performance and vows to make this ELR the best ever.

Pulse asked what draws the massive crowd every year to get a glimpse of their favourite artiste? Promoter Rafi Mohammed said: “Raymond is not just any artiste ...he has shown his love and appreciation for his fans over the years and is a master at his craft.

“Raymond Ramnarine is the franchise of our Indo Caribbean industry drawing fans from the Caribbean, USA, Canada and Europe. He owes his success to his family and his fans. T&T can expect a high energy and most electrifying performance from Raymond and the ELR cast on Saturday.”

• For more information visit rafimohammed.com or call 638- 1171.

A barrel of laughs at the Boy Toy with more when The Calypso Girls come to town

As that old saying goes, “when nice do it twice” and that is exactly what RS/RR Productions is doing with its 2018 curtain-raiser The Boy Toy. Starring Debra Boucaud Mason, Penelope Spencer, Nikki Crosby, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Aaron Schneider and David Serrette, and directed by Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh, this laugh-a-minute production is being reprised this weekend at Central Bank Auditorium, Lower St Vincent Street, Port-of-Spain.

I attended the premiere of this play last weekend and I would rate it right up there with the most hilarious I’ve seen locally, providing a barrel of laughs as much as Run for Your Wife, starring Raymond Choo Kong, did many years ago.

To put it in local parlance each of the play’s six characters is “horning” his or her partner. Directors Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh crochet and weave their audience through a maze of intrigue as the plot unfurls, each scene more ridiculous and funny than the next.

Ragoobarsingh plays Gilbert, the husband of Sandra, played by Boucaud Mason. The nerdy looking Schneider plays Roger, husband of Joan, played by Spencer and Crosby plays Rosetta the flight attendant.

Also thrown into the mix of la couray and bacchanal is Serrette who plays a motorcyclist hunk named Mark, a visitor who came for dinner and gets the surprise of his life. In fact, everyone eventually gets a surprise in some form or fashion as the fast-paced play races to an intriguing climax.

Showtime this weekend is 8.30 pm tonight and tomorrow and there will be a 6.30 pm matinee on Sunday.

The laughter continues next week when The Baggasse Company premieres The Calypso Girls next Thursday, at the same venue.

The Calypso Girls tells the tale of three long-time friends (Ethel, Lorraine and Rose) who never imagined they’d find love again, but seem to have struck gold with their new romantic interests. While they can’t reveal the details of their relationships to anyone just yet, they confide in Lorraine’s mother, Clementina, about the men who have stolen their hearts. Clementina eventually meets Ethel’s date, Leon, and is won over by him. However, after an unexpected run-in with the pizza delivery man, she soon makes a startling discovery.

Featuring a stellar all-star cast of acting professionals, The Calypso Girls stars Errol Fabien, Cecilia Salazar, Susan Hannays Abraham, Patti-Anne Ali and Marie Chan Durity, bringing first class quality back to the theatre.

Calypso Girls was written by Christine Johnston and is being directed by Brendon O’Brien. This unique local farce runs for four nights only, until March 4.

• Early bird tickets at 20 per cent off are available at any Via/NLCB Lotto ticket outlet until tomorrow. Bookings can also be made online and more information can be obtained by visiting www.facebook.com/thebaggassecompany

Ralph Davis

Veteran opera singer Anne Fridal is paying tribute to veteran pianist Ralph Davies, now 80 years old. The concert Tribute to a Master Blaster is free and is being held this Friday, but attendees must walk with “a bottle or eats.”

The venue is Calypsopera, also called Anne’s Place, at 13 Cipriani Boulevard, Port-of-Spain, opposite Jenny’s on the Boulevard.

All musician, calypsonians and singers, jazz and pop, toute bagai, who have interacted with “Ralphie” over the years are invited to a Jam Session which starts at 6 pm. Well-wishers, too, are welcomed.

Co-ordinator Fridal is expected to sing accompanied by Davies on the ivories. Two vintage calypsoes Davies is expected to perform are the late Kitchener’s Carnival is over and Old Lady Walk A Mile.

Several top musicians and singers have signed on for the tribute. The list includes calypsonian Short Pants (Llewellyn Mc Intosh), bassist Dougie Redon, singers Ava Hutchinson and Caroline Mair, legendary pannist Lennox “Bobby” Mohammed. Ace guitarists Theron Shaw and Marva “Marv” Newton are also expected to appear as well as stand-up comic Keith “Culture Man” Anderson who is coming out of hibernation, as Von Spofforth.

• This evening’s soiree promises to be a blast and, for more information, call Anne Fridal at 766-9300

Casting call for plus size women

Ms Fabulous Plus committee is in the process of screening plus size women for its 2018 pageant. Screening takes place on Sunday and Sunday, March 4, at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s.

Interested persons are ask to submit a full-length photograph and registration fee of $100. All ladies will be interviewed and would be required to perform part of a talent and a bit of modelling.

Cara Samlalsingh, a singer, song-writer, fashion model and designer, is the reigning Ms Fabulous Plus.

For further information call 321

Panorama 2018 CD and DVD released

The scintillating steelband performances at the 2018 National Panorama Medium and Large Conventional Finals are captured “live” on CD and DVD and are now available to the public. This is in response to the public demand for the product which in the past filled the void for many Trinbagonians at home and abroad as well as visitors who want to relive the Panorama experience.

Using the theme Steel Crescendo…Explosion of Music & Rivalry, the double-disc set is being hailed as a collector’s item of one the most memorable Panorama competitions in history of the event.

Priced at $150 (CD) and $300 (DVD), the digital recordings are being sold at The M Store, Piarco International Airport, Cleve’s One Stop Music Shop, Frederick Street, Pan Trinbago Head Office, 14 -17 Park Street, Port-of-Spain, and, WACK, Coffee Street, San Fernando.

The 2018 production is a collaborative venture between Pan Trinbago Inc and WACK 90.1 FM.