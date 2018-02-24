Madhubani art sails via Passage to Asia

Last Wednesday, the Indian High Commission staged its one-day Madhubani Painting Exhibition at the Passage to Asia Restaurant, Chaguanas. The display attracted a large gathering including students and Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan.

The Mayor said art was one of the several ways that can transform the energies of young people into a creative stream. He added that under the watch of former mayor Suruj Rambachan, the borough started a process of getting youths to paint murals in the borough.

Boodhan said he would consider taking proposals to the council to stage an art exhibition later this year featuring the talents of Chaguanas-based artists. Madhubani art is practiced in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. Painting is done with fingers, twigs, brushes, pen nibs, and matchsticks, using natural dyes and pigments, and is characterised by eye-catching geometrical patterns.

Madhubani was traditionally created by the women of various communities in Mithila region with its origins in the Madhubani district of Mithila region of Bihar.

Madhubani is also a major export centre of these paintings.

Madhubani paintings, as a form of wall art, were practiced widely throughout the region.

The painting was traditionally done on freshly plastered mud walls and floors of huts, but now they are also done on cloth, handmade paper and canvas. Madhubani painting has remained confined to a compact geographical area and the skills have been passed on through centuries, the content and the style largely remaining the same, mostly depicting the men and the association with nature and the scenes and Hindu deites.

Natural objects, like the sun and moon, and religious plants as tulsi (holy basil), are also widely painted, along with scenes from the royal court and social events like weddings. Madhubani paintings use two dimensional imagery, the colours used are derived from plants. Ochre and lampblack are also used for reddish brown and black respectively. Generally no space is left empty; the gaps are filled by paintings of flowers, animals, birds, and even geometric designs.

Traditionally, painting was one of the skills that was passed down from generation to generation in the families of the Mithila region, mainly by

women.