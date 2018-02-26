Mighty Trini: Let T&T keep sailing

Exactly three decades after the release of Sailing by calypsonian De Mighty Trini, he is asking for all to help T&T stay afloat.

Robert Elias as the name given to him at birth expressed his concerns for the socio-cultural state of the land while delivering his featured speech to Rotarians of the Port-of-Spain Central Rotary Club at the Normandie Hotel in St Ann’s on Thursday.

After relaying beautiful stories of his childhood days growing up on Murray Street in Woodbrook when there was no need for a padlock on your gate or to close your window; his foray into calypso and love for football, hockey, playing the cuatro and travelling, Elias became quite passionate when speaking of his two true loves — being a ‘Trini’ and a calypsonian.

He grievingly speaks of the land of T&T that once was during the years of its first Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams.

Boasting of being a PNM supporter to heart, he said, “Dr Eric Williams made this nation.

“I don’t care which politician don’t want to accept that. I don’t wish to find out who don’t accept that. I am telling you all and I have a poetic license by the way,” he interjected humorously.

“But God bless that man, he continues. He brought our people up in a big way.”

Elias added while everyone was now blaming the state of affairs on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, it was not politicians that nor any politician who raised anyone’s children, but parents raise children and they ought to instill values in them as they are the nations future adults.

“‘Allyuh leave ‘d’ man alone ‘nuh’, this is serious stuff, the children are the ones we are to address, they are the ones that will make tomorrow when we are sitting in a wheelchair and rocking chair.

“When your child goes to school with one eraser and sharpener and returns with more than what you have provided, you must begin investigating these things. This is where it starts. Control is what we need in this country and we have lost this,” Elias communicated.

Simultaneously addressing the art form, the Curry Tabanca singer then stressed there was need for a home-theatre for the arts in T&T namely pan and calypso. He found the existing bodies overseeing the art form were partially to be blamed for the hollow grave calypso has found itself in.

Elias who celebrated his 75th birthday February 23, said organisations like Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisations (Tuco), of which he was a past board member, have failed to truly work in the interest of its members. He pointed out Tuco’s last election wreaked wrong doing with the 200 people who showed up to vote that were not calypsonians or performers of the art form in any way. He said this was breaking the constitution, which clearly stipulated voting could only be done by calypsonians who have recorded or sang.

“It was a very unfair thing and calypso is suffering. When I can see a calypsonian go on a stage now and see six or ten people in an audience it really hurts.”

Elias recalls in past time the Grand and North stands at the Queen’s Park Savannah being filled to capacity for Dimanche Gras. He said this is no more because the marketing of the art form is not being approached properly and needed immediate correction.

“I went to Dimanche Gras this year and God knows I wept a tear because lights, chairs, everything there except for people. This is sad. And we have to ask why would people pay a scalper as much as $1,800 to get in a fete?

They are getting something in return.

“What are we giving calypso lovers in return? Hard chairs and two hot fans blowing,” Elias lamented. He added, if Tuco had a heart it would do a postmortem each year and let everyone one have a say about how they feel, their experiences and the opportunity to give solutions.

In the same breath, he did not forget to call out calypsonians on their role in the scheme of things, whom he says diluted the quality of calypsoes when some popular calypsonians decided to fixate on constructing racist lyrics.

“That chased the Indian community out of our tents and they were quite big supporters not only coming to pay at the door but they were sponsors as well.”

Elias also believes the cost of the shows might be a bit too much for patrons for what they are getting — non variety and too much encores at calypso tents.

Another issue he noted needed to be addressed was the delay in presentation of scores. He thinks immediately after one’s performance scores should be posted on a screen to avoid tampering as he says he has witnessed himself.

Elias argued for far too long a fragmentation existed in the art forms of this country with an “each to his own approach” and that needed to stop. He said pan, chutney, calypso and soca needed to come under one umbrella, which would be accountable and liable to be audited and reported to Government annually.

He also spoke of the home invention of pan never being patented and the pain it inflicts to see other countries claiming what rightfully belongs to Trinidad.

“We created pan, but because people were distracted while in authority by selfishness, pan went through the door. Howm much more of Trinidad and Tobago must we let slip away before we realise we are losing our own by not doing what we are required to do. Is this what Dr Eric Williams took us out of colonialism for,” he asked.

Elias concluded his talk calling the business community a spade for not supporting culture in a grand way, he said, “Businessmen in this country are unfair, because they can deduct it in their taxes and they won’t give pan and calypso and chutney a ‘lil’ something. Imagine chutney down to 24 hours before the show did not know where they were getting prize money, and calypso gone from $3M- $500,000.

Businessmen need to get involved and it is tax deductible, I know that. Give a ‘lil’ something ‘nuh,’ let us build our country back where we need to go,” he pleaded.