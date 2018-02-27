Learn a Hindi word each day

World Hindi Day was celebrated last Saturday by the High Commission of India at the Chinmaya Mission, Mc Bean, Couva. The packed gathering was urged by Bishwadip Dey, the Indian High Commissioner, to learn one word of Hindi per week. Dey said the language is spoken in 150 countries by hundreds of millions of people.

He said that modern technology and the internet makes it easy to learn a language which he believes is growing in global demand.

Dey said: “Our efforts will be fruitful if Hindi is taught for colloquial use, for simple day to day work to start with, daily usable items like vegetables, puja and kitchen items, should be learnt in Hindi.

“To make learning easy, the beginners can have and easily schedule to learn a word in a week, in a year they will have a glossary of 52 words as time passes by, and they will be interested to initiate a conversation in Hindi.”

The high commissioner added that there are 15 centres across T&T where free classes in Hindi are given and offered to start other classes, providing there are 15 students willing to enrol.

Chanka Seetarram, president of the Hindi Nidhi Foundation, said funding has been approved to teach Hindi at 25 primary and secondary schools across T&T.

However he said only half the schools were teaching the subject because the administration wanted to relegate the teaching of Hindi during Religious Instruction period or at lunch time.

He said: “It is interesting to note that the most promising school that teach Hindi in Trinidad is Holy Faith Convent, Couva. This clearly signifies that Hindi is a language and should not be confused with religion.

“Similarly, 150 years ago when the Presbyterians came to Trinidad, they introduced their religion through Hindi in various Indian districts. As a matter of fact, the Presbyterians were the first to translate the Holy Bible into Hindi. Seetarram said the Presbyterian Board has agreed to accelerate the teaching of Hindi in its school system.

Seetarram added that the Foundation plans to formalise plans to approach the Ministry of Education to increase the number of primary and secondary schools teaching the language; publish a Hindi column in the three daily newspapers; organise a Hindi workshop for radio and television announcers; and, organise Hindi programmes for local TV stations.

Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh urged all to learn a foreign language.

He said as a teenager he was not interested in learning Spanish only to discover when he became a trade unionist that Spanish was necessary when he visited south and central America. Indarsingh said this resulted in him having to speak with the use of an interpreter.