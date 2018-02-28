Communication, not competition, is the theme of Eleazar Noel’s new book, Get Connected: Making the Right Connections, which was launched on February 20. This is the 32-year-old entrepreneur’s first book, and focuses on the importance of using business networking not only in business but in life.

Noel, who has a Masters in Business Administration, said he has been teaching business people about business networking since he formed his company ELE Training and Consultancy Services Limited in 2010. He said he was not taught business networking at school and thinks it’s not something that can be taught in a classroom. He said he found that a lot of people didn’t really understand that business networking is the ability to build relationships with others for improvement in one’s life.

Noel said he bases his teachings about business networking on what he calls the VCP concept of networking. “V for visibility, C for credibility, and P for profitability. Visibility is when you make yourself visible to the general public—they know who you are, they know what you do; Credibility is when they know who you are, they know what you do and they know that you do it well, that’s when you become credible to others; and Profitability is when you reach to the stage where they know who you are, they know what you do, and they’re willing to refer you to others. It has nothing to do with making money. You see through that referral, there lies the possibility of making some sort of money. It is important that you don’t confuse business networking with marketing or sales.”

Noel said he feels his responsibility is to make sure that the connections people make are stronger and last longer every single day. “We ought to help each other. Sometimes there are people with the ability to come up with great ideas, they are visionaries, but they may not have the knowledge to convert that idea into money, that’s the entrepreneur, and if you can bring the two together, you can get something really special.”

Noel paid tribute to his father Clyde Noel, who raised Noel and his siblings as an entrepreneur and single father. He said when he had to work as a youngster he used to turn to his father and say there were laws against child labour, but it was the experience gained while growing up that brought him to where he is today.

Noel said he was also inspired to write the book because of his siblings, nieces and nephews, as it is because of them he wants to use his knowledge to influence young people. “I have seen that this is quite necessary not just for mature individuals, but even at the early stages of a young man’s or woman’s life, we should be teaching them how to get connected and build relationships with each other. It will indeed help us to stop fighting against each other so that we would understand that we’re not here to compete, but to see how we can best use the tools we possess to make something bigger and better.”

To this end, Noel’s doctoral research is focusing on the impact of Entrepreneurial Education in Technical and Vocational Institutions in T&T. “What I’m trying to do is to see if while they’re studying at school, if it’s actually causing people to become entrepreneurs.

“Based on that research, we’ll be able to determine whether if we need to make an adjustment to the curriculum in terms of how entrepreneurial education is done in T&T.”

For more information and to purchase the book, contact Eleazar Noel (266 0817) and [email protected]