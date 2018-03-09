History-making pan side goes to MovieTowne

Tomorrow Fiesta Plaza at MovieTowne, Portof- Spain, will explode with sweet music as it welcomes the dynamic and incredibly versatile musicians of Caribbean Steelpan Connextion Ensemble (CSC).

Based in Belmont, CSC Ensemble is a registered conventional steelpan ensemble with PanTrinbago. The group was formed in 2017 and first represented T&T at the 2017 Astana Expo, Kazakhstan, establishing itself as the first T&T steelband to perform in this part of the world.

Led and co-managed by Desperadoes double second pan player Andre Robley, CSC originally consisted of four core players but has now expanded to seven. Other members are Kwesi Paul (tenor, co arranger); Carlon Morris (drums); Rawle Flemming (percussion); and, and Terry Guischard (bass). Recently added are Carissa Victor (double guitar) and Yesha George (tenor).

Amanda Israel, the ensemble’s media consultant, told Pulse this week: “We successfully hosted our inaugual Carnival Monday concert — The World on Steel (Part 1) — this year. This was done to create an alternative event for steelpan lovers outside of the competitive nature of Carnival and Panorama. We featured Andre White, Codrington Pan Family, Calypsociation (France) and Jai Sakamoto from Japan.” Israel continued: “Our primary intentions are to be independent, earning money as steelpan musicians and to continue to enjoy our passion.”

Still basking in the glow of the success of its Carnival Monday concert, CSC is again enthusiastic and driven about satisfying the general public’s longing for more alternative activities, which focus on the national instrument, apart from the traditional National Panorama season.

CSC’s repertoire tomorrow includes a mix of all the genres that represent the people of the Caribbean, inclusive of calypso/ soca, jazz, Latin and pop.

Some of the items its audience will enjoy will be the jazz classic Morning Dance, Merchant’s Caribbean Connection, Los Cubanos, Erphaan Alves’ 2018 hit Overdue and Kes’ Hello, as well as favourites from international chart toppers such as Bruno Mars and The Weekend.

Renowned Kaiso Jazz & Blues musician, and Panorama arranger of Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, Carlton “Zanda” Alexander, will also help to mesmerise attendees as a featured guest during CSC’s hour-long performance.

Showtime begins promptly at 8.30 pm.

Ethnic Jazz Club says thanks On the last day of last month, Ethnic Jazz Club (EJC), piloted by multi-talented musician Chantal Esdelle, hosted at A Free Musical Treat at The EJC’s Jazz Studio, 51 Cornelio Street, Woodbrook. The evening was a delightful one, especially as many of our philanthropists of the arts turned up to contributem to a worthy cause.

In a thank-you message, Esdelle said: “Thank you for coming on Wednesday. The experience made it clear to us, the artists behind the studio, that you power us. You power us with your presence, your support, your appreciation and your money.”

The musicians that powered the evening included Douglas Redon, Earl Rodney, Felix Ruiz, Natasha Joseph, Glenford “Kevin” Sobers, Stacey Sobers Abraham, Ricardo Ruiz, Theron Shaw, Rellon Brown, Joshema McIntosh, Eugene Bass, Arthur Rodney, Michael Low Chew Tung, Vance and Anthony Woodroffe.

Effusive in thanks, Esdelle added: “Special thanks to Mr LeBlanc and Courts for highly subsidising the cost of our new unit and to our donors for covering the balance with your contributions.

“The unit sets us up for the audio and video projects we have carded and also sets you up for a comfortable studio performance experience.”

Donations in the sum of $3,000 were realised on the evening of February 28. Continued Esdelle: “Thank you for nurturing us. Your support continues to sustain our growth.

We look forward to seeing you at the studio for the rest of the season.”