Jazzing it up this weekend

Water and steel at Plaza

Every seat in Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, was occupied last Saturday night when Caribbean Steelband Connextion (CSC) Ensemble performed at the free productions staged on Wednesdays and weekends.

Despite three intermittent downpours, the music never stopped and the audience stoically remained captive as the band performed its ten-item repertoire, no doubt an indication that the music being performed was good. Inclement weather has never ruined a show at Fiesta Plaza in its ten years of producing free entertainment to the public, a fact that was confirmed by manager Heathcliff West.

Wearing outfit designed by Lauren Peters, the Belmont-based had patrons tapping their feet and enthusiastically applauding every selection played. The ensemble’s 90-minute set included Morning Dance, Lean On, Waiting in Vain, Havana, Skankin’ Sweat, Los Cubanos, Despacito, A Train, Erphaan Alves Overdue, and a soca medley of hits off the Upendo and Folklore riddims.

Camoy Edwards provided vocals on the evening and making a guest appearance was Carlton “Zanda” Alexander, Panorama arranger of Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, on keyboards.

The CSC Ensemble is not your run-of-the-mill pan aggregation as the group created some history last year when it won rave reviews for its performances at the 2017 Astana Expo, Kazakhstan, establishing itself as the first T&T steelband to perform in this part of the world.

This evening CSC will be starring on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook when a video is made of the ensemble.

Big show of the weekend

All roads lead to St Joseph tomorrow evening when Production One Limited stages the 16th edition of Jazz Artists on the Greens (JAOTG) at Wasa Grounds. Barbadian saxophonist Elan Trotman will be a featured artiste and he makes his Greens debut along with a new cast of young professionals including Adan Hagley, J9Quartet featuring Jeanine Ruiz, and Tony Paul (Anthony Woodroffe, Jr)-led ensemble of JAOTG All Stars doing a tribute performance of hit music by American composer, and default Trinidadian, Ralph MacDonald called Jam On The Groove. One can expect guest performances, as well as the usual ambience that makes for an evening of music and liming.

Jazz Artists on the Greens is scheduled to begin at 5 pm, and gates will be opened at 3 pm. Patrons are advised to walk with their blankets, collapsible chairs, picnic baskets and small coolers and come with an attitude that says one is here to enjoy great music, great ambience, great company.

In other jazz news, in her first full length performance of 2018, jazz vocalist Bri Celestin is presenting Pure Imagination on Thursday, March 29, at Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown, at 7.30 pm.

Her special guests include Kaiso Jazz icon Clive Zanda and guitarist Dean Williams. A quartet of superb musicians will also be performing and includes Tony Paul (Anthony Woodroffe) on flute/sax; Rodney Alexander (bass); Ron Clarke (keyboards); and, Shaquille Noel (drums).

Tickets, priced at 150, are available at Kaiso Blues Cafe.

Cro Cro beats ‘em

Former National Calypso Monarch Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins) is the winner of the TUCO/FCL 2018 People’s Choice Award. Tuco will present the diminutive bard with his award this morning at the NLCB Room, Queens’ Park Oval, Woodbrook at 10 am.

Cro Cro has won the National Calypso Monarch title on four occasions and is also a pass Independence Calypso Monarch.

New watering hole in the city

Excitement is brewing in anticipation of the new restaurant, bar and entertainment centre coming soon to 13 Cipriani Boulevard, in the heart of Port-of-Spain. The grand opening of Nigel’s on the Boulevard is scheduled for Friday, March 23, at 6pm.

Master Chef Nigel Newallo Singh’s dream has finally become a reality which was to open a venue where a cuisine of local and International dishes will be served and live entertainment, buzz off the walls of the new venue. Next Friday, local performers will entertain with sounds of kaiso, jazz, pan and other genres of musical or dramatic interpretations.

At the grand opening a presentation of the mounted caricature done by cartoonist Keith “Keithos” Anderson will be presented to ace pianist Ralph Davies, and a presentation will also be made to master comedian/CNC3 television show host Sunny Bling, both contributors to the art and cultural entertainment of T&T.

The reception starts at 6 pm and the public is invited. Musicians are encouraged to attend and walk with their instruments for a jam session during the course of the evening. Anne Fridal will host the evening’s proceedings.

Family fun time in the East

On March, 24, the Ball Park, formerly Marvin Lee Stadium, is the venue for the Guardian Media Fete 5 Family Day. Scheduled to begin at 9 am, it promises to be an evening of fun for the entire family, with a Kids Zone, fun zone, and a good lime for all staff and their family. Folks are encouraged to walk with their coolers and vybz to the GML staffers playing football and other skills, with entertainers on stage from 2 pm.

Each team will be allowed a maximum of eight members, one captain and one hype-man/woman. Seven members of each team MUST participate in the drills. Each team MUST have a hype-man/woman.

So, on March 24, come along and meet and cheer your favourite personalities of CNC3, including Sunny Bling, Ancil “Blaze” Isaac, Morning Brew’s Hema Ramkissoon and weather girl Seegonie Mohammed; GML’s five radio frequencies, inclusive of Vibe 105.1FM and Slam 100.5FM, T&T Guardian journalists and staffers from other arms of GML.