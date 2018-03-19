Man and his emotions

“Men may convert stereotypically feminine feelings, such as sadness or vulnerability, into feelings like anger or pride—feelings more socially acceptable for them to experience.”

—Psychologist Barbra Markway

The socially inculcated untruth forced upon our boys and men by society that they must not show emotion nor sensitivity or even ask for help in an emotionally vulnerable situation, as this insinuates being less of a man, weak or “girlish,” has certainly taken root and we are now seeing the fruits of those negative implanted seeds. Crimes against women in T&T are frightening as we are now witnessing at least one to two domestic violence related murders per month.

Has the above notion turn our men into heartless monsters? Or could they be seriously experiencing difficulty in managing and channeling their emotions? Who can they talk to? Where can they go before the last resort becomes murder?

In the several domestic related murders in T&T for 2018, including the latest being Abigail Chapman who on March 13, was killed along with her landlord, daughter and her daughters friend, these murders were all committed by estranged husbands or boyfriends.

What happened next after the murder of Tobago preschool teacher and mother of one K’la Marie Solomon-Cain, is what begged the question of how emotionally stable or unstable for that matter are our men?

After murdering Solomon Cain, her alleged killer now also deceased, took to his Facebook page and posted the words, “I have fidelity and trust issues.” He later released a Whatsapp voice note in which he instructed listeners to make it go viral. The voice note gave the account of the deceased giving ‘his side of the story.’ But what was disturbing was his sanctioning of why he committed the crime and why it was the only ‘reasonable thing left to do in response to Solomon-Cain’s alleged infidelity. Can men really believe that they have just reason to kill their wives or girlfriends? Clinical therapist and master of social work Hanif Benjamin says one has to take a deeper look at the underlying causes of these crimes.

“One would ask why pay attention to this alleged killer? Why give this seemingly tortured soul who has committed these crimes a perspective? The statements made by this man are something you may hear at the bar, at the barbershop, on the block, even on the expensive fishing trip down the islands. The words of this man cross creeds and classes, even gender.”

Benjamin explains what needs to be examined therefore, is the toxicity of the man’s mental state and why it reached to the point that it did.

“It is important to observe a pattern of dysfunctional behaviours in a relationship by one partner or the other or even of one’s self.

“Some such patterns would be negative thinking and actions or feelings of obsession,” communicates Benjamin.

He notes in a negative relationship these patterns meet the criteria for personality disorders such as narcissistic personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder or dependent personality disorder.

He says some of the defining features associated with personality disorders according to the diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders, edition five, these include distorted thinking, problematic emotional responses, over or under regulated impulse control and interpersonal difficulties.

“From the voice of the individual on the voice note, there is a desperate sense of loss and hopelessness, notwithstanding the obvious denial of the terrible gravity of the situation. But at the same time the individual has seemingly failed to see remorse in the situation. He fixates upon his own pain and hurt at the notions of infidelity. He seeks justification for the alleged actions,” Benjamin evaluates.

He highlights much of what was demonstrated by Solomon-Cain’s murderer, is the similar thought process of other men who commit the same crime.

Thoughts of possessiveness, the lack of communication and understanding and the cycle of violence (physical or otherwise) are symptomatic of how relationships seemingly function in our society,” Benjamin relates.

The therapist who is also a trauma and stress expert adds, being a man in this society also seems to mean fighting for what is ‘rightfully’ his regardless of the perspective of the other person. He says the fear of abandonment, compromised emotions and the lack of functional communicative skill one partner to another, results in destruction either to self or others in times of relational crisis.

‘Rethink how we shape our men’

A socio-psychological shift is needed immediately. That’s the belief of Benjamin’s associate, criminologist Andrew Sooparlie. He tells the T&T Guardian we live in a society that the response of the individual is in many ways defined by violence and aggression. He says from the direct experience of a simple commute to work, to indirect experience of reading the newspapers; anger, violence and aggression seems to be T&T’s primary mode of communication.

He explains relationships are therefore conditioned by these same dysfunctional frames of reference. And when these frames form the basis for the family system then situations of conflict arise.

Pulling the lens even further back, with the male’s place in society is the centrality of power, he reveals. Especially power through aggression and violence that forms any relationship.

“Projecting this concept onto the family dynamics, for a man to be cheated on in society, is more than an embarrassment; it is in his mind an affront to his sense of self.”

Sooparlie says in engaging a culture and paradigm shift, two things are important; self-awareness of one’s varied emotions and understanding the process of feeling and how they interact with each other.

“At a base level there is the need to identify the competent stimuli that trigger different emotions in the first place. From there the process of healthy communication, the building blocks of a functional relationship needs to be incorporated. The wider family and community need also to help our men recognize that the strategies they learned in childhood do not lead to feelings of getting ahead, but just the opposite—self-destruction and familial decay.”

Sooparlie conveys we must understand as a society how we see boys and nurture them accordingly. He says from very young boys are told that they are different. And it’s insisted that they should be ‘rough,’ they should not show any sense of weakness as this emotion is only for girls. While girls are taught for the most part how to develop their sense of emotions, Sooparlie communicates, boys are left to their own ‘know how.’

Speaking to the issue of infidelity and unfaithfulness in marriages and relationships Benjamin says, infidelity is not just a betrayal; it is the loss of trust from a relationship. When these two are left unmanaged, Benjamin warns they can lead to strong feelings of anger, hurt and abandonment.

“Individuals can find themselves struggling with even the simplest of actions and decisions regarding both their relationship and day-to- day life.”

He illustrates with such a reality and difficulty in in speaking about it with friends or family for fear of embarrassment, men can keep all these confusing emotions inside that overtime becomes and explosion. He recommends more forums and support systems to encourage men to talk and to receive information and advice through confidential and professional means.

“The narrator in the voice note closes with the last lines: “Let this be a lesson to people.

“Through this hollow darkness of these acts, it is hoped that we as a society certainly learn from it for all our sakes,” Benjamin concludes.