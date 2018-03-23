Jazz is in the air

What police can do Last Saturday, what was progressing as a well-produced and extremely enjoyable musical treat ended on a sour note as Jazz Artists on the Greens came to an abrupt end at 10.15 pm.

Blessed by perfect weather and “the Greens” at WASA Grounds in St Joseph almost completely carpeted by an enraptured audience, the police informed event organiser Production One Limited that the programme had passed its licensed 10 pm ending.

As bemused jazz fans exited the compound one could overhear much angst among them as many felt that the limb of the law could have been more accommodating, seeing that the final act had approximately half hour left in its repertoire.

The 16th edition of the show was served by some delectable performances with its appetiser being provided by Jeanine Ruiz and the J9 Quartet. Performing pieces from Ruiz’s This is Me CD, the instrumentals were beautifully embellished by vocals provided by a quartet comprising sisters LeAndra and Tylah Head, Louise Clarke and and Janine Charles-Farray.

A standout on Saturday evening was the Aidan Hagley Project, and aggregation that impressed all last year in Blanchisseuse at the North Coast Jazz production. I was moved to get up and take a lil jig when The Project interpreted Voice’s Cheers To Life.

The men of The Project lived up to their reputation of being some of the best musicians in the land. Teaming up with pianist Hagley were Mikhail Salcedo (pan); Tony Paul (alto sax/flute); Joshua Pasqual (trombone); Daniel Ryan (tenor sax); Miguel Charles (guitar); Rodney Alexander (bass); Dareem Chandler (drums); and, Sheena Richardson (percussion).

The featured “non-Trini” act at this year’s show was Bajan native, US-based saxophonist Elan Trotman. Many in the crowd were comparing him to fellow Bajan Arturo Tappin, who blew away last year’s 15th edition. Comparisons apart, Trotman wooed his Trini audience when he did a jazzified interpretation of Kes’ popular 2018 hit Hello.

The Jazz Artists on the Greens All Stars was the evening’s final act, promising a Tribute to Ralph MacDonald. Led by Tony Paul, the set was roughly 30 minutes when the law intervened and showed “what de police could do.”

Production One Limited personnel have informed Pulse that this unfortunate turn of events will never be repeated at one of its events as the required legal paperwork will be obtained. The organisation also apologised profusely to disappointed patrons.

Women in Jazz 2018

The Jazz season is upon us and Fiesta Plaza at MovieTowne, Port-of-Spain, has continued the tradition of featuring the best of T&T’s women jazz artistes during the month of April. Women in Jazz 2018, now in its eighth year, is now a staple on The Fiesta Plaza performance calendar. This event is followed by many who look forward to this genre of music every year with a sweet Caribbean touch.

This year the Plaza management team is highlighting four very young and talented artistes who are all bringing something different to the stage.

LeAndra Head will open the series on April 7, at 8.30 pm.

Head’s jazz style is heavily influenced by Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James and has also shared the stage with Hugh Masekela singing Etta James’ signature hit At Last at the San Fernando Jazz Festival. Last weekend she guested with the J9 Quartet at Jazz Artists on the Greens. Internationally, Head has performed in the stage version of Porgy and Bess in the Living Arts International Inc production in Budapest, Hungary.

Rosezanna Winchester, also known as LA Rose, will hit them stage on April 14. This young and dynamic performer has already produced her own one-woman show—A Rose’s Song—and recently released a single—SuperNova—which was produced by Ultimate Rejects and Madmen Productions.

Winchester, who left the audiences at The Brian Mc Farlane’s Christmas shows spell bound, is no stranger to the stage and is looking forward to her big night at the Fiesta Plaza when she will be taking her audience on a nostalgic ride of many jazz hits.

Candice Caton is currently pursuing an Artist Diploma in Music at the University of T&T specializing in voice. Caton started singing in church choirs from a very early age then went on to perform with the Bishop Anstey High School choirs and also The Lydian Singers. During her time at the UTT she has developed a love for jazz music and thinks that the time is now to share this love with the Fiesta Plaza audience. She will be performing on April 21.

NISA, as she prefers to be called, will bring the curtain down on the series on April 28. NISA describes her style as classic jazz fused with gospel and a tasteful blend of neosoul.

This combination has made her one of the most sought-after artistes on the jazz circuit and has been signed by the Royalty and Respect Management Company in Miami Florida.

All shows are free but dinner reservations are advised by contacting any of the Fiesta Plaza’s restaurants. For further information: visit MovieTowne’s website or Fiesta Plaza’s Facebook page or 627- 2002 (ext. 1165) Awakening the Taste with Cousoumeh III The third instalment of the Cousoumeh Festival showcases the undeniable talent of Siparia and its environs. Carded for the opening night of the well-renowned Siparia Fete celebrations, Cousoumeh III relives the history of the Siparia Fete and the transformations of a village and its people.

Cousoumeh III will be staged on April 15 at the panyard of Siparia Deltones Steel Orchestra, at 6 pm.

Speaking to Pulse this week, co-producer Alpha Sennon said: “It has been many years of successes and failures. We have climbed the peaks and crawled through the trenches.

Through it all we have lost some of who we were but the journey has been a steady one of realising our truth.

“The Siparia Deltones, in collaboration with the Deltones Institute of Steel Drums and Music, invites everyone in Awakening the Taste of Siparia.”

Sennon said: “This year the festival slightly changes form and takes on a more theatrical outlook, while still maintaining the essence of the celebration and the objectives that it aims to accomplish.

“Cousoumeh III tells the unedited and most humbling story of Siparia and all the influences that are at play. It showcases the coming together of a people and the rekindling of community spirit through music, dance, the steelpan and drama.

World renowned Carlton Zanda Alexander and the Coal Pot Band, the Petrotrin Siparia Deltones Steel Orchestra, Mistah Shak and Faces of Culture are only a few of the features acts at the festival.”

For just $80, you will be making firm your commitment toward preserving our cultural heritage.

Your attendance will demonstrate an appreciation to the various art forms that will be displayed and the youths of our country. Cousoumeh III tells the history of Siparia, but it actually is a story about each one of each, regardless of where we may have originated in this paradise of a space.

For more information contact Akinola Sennon (267-0876); Alpha Sennon (382-5780); or Email: [email protected]