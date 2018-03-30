Breaking the fast this Easter weekend

Remembering the Father of Laventille... and the Father of the Nation

Yesterday marked the anniversary of the deaths of two of our most iconic leaders — Dr Eric Eustace Williams and Rudolph Valentino Charles. It reads like a fairytale how much the lives of these two men were intertwined. Williams was our nation’s first prime minister, leading us into Independence, and Charles was the charismatic leaders of Desperadoes steel orchestra and a champion of harmony in the Laventille community.

During the violent era of the steelband movement, with Laventille warring against “warriors” of East Dry River, Williams and Charles came together to bring some form of quiet between the opposing factions.

Williams was born on September 25, 1911 and, on his return from studying abroad in 1948, established firm resistance to the colonial powers of the day, establishing a political platform in Woodford Square, which he renamed “The University of Woodford Square.” From that public platform, Williams, on January 15, 1956, inaugurated his own political party, the People’s National Movement (PNM).

Charles was born 27 years later, on October 1, 1938. A young musician and pan technician, he was a revered pioneer of the steelband movement. Known as Charlo, The Hammer and Trail, among other names, he led Desperadoes Steel Orchestra to ten various victories from 1965 to 1985, including six National Panorama titles, two Classical Music Festivals, one Best Bomb and one Best Playing Steel Orchestra. This year Charles would have celebrated his 80th birthday.

A true son of Laventille, Charles joined Desperadoes in 1958 and was its bandleader and tuner from 1961 until his death at the age 46 in 1985. His inventions in pan are many and include the Nine Bass, the Rocket Pans or the Twelve Bass.

Besides establishing Desperadoes as the most successful steelband in the land, Charles is also remembered for many other signature achievements. The boycott of the National Panorama in 1979 was a result of Charles’ fight for higher recognition of pannists.

Charles’ funeral took place on April 4 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port-of-Spain. On a silver chariot casket, his body was taken to the Caroni cremation site for final rites.

The Rudolph Charles Pan Innovation Award was founded to encourage emerging tuners, and is a part of the T&T National Steelband Music Festival and, in 2014, Rudolph Charles was posthumously awarded the Chaconia Medal (Silver) for his contribution to culture at the anniversary of Independence National Awards.

Trini singer/ songwriter performs at Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto

Local performer Luke Faria headlined one of the music stages at the prestigious ROM Friday Night Live event last Saturday at the Earth’s Treasures Gallery. Performing under the moniker Sterylize, he performed a combination of covers and his original song Flying Planes to a full house alongside Torontonian guitarist and singer Joshua “JLatte” Lopez.

The ROM Friday Night Live is one of the most sought-after tickets in the city and is particularly popular among young professionals. It is a very unique experience which usually runs in the spring and summer, which allows patrons live music, DJs, food and drink with much of the museums major attractions open for viewing. While Faria was the first local performer at the event, doubles was also a popular food offering that night giving patrons a total taste of T&T.

Originally from Port-of-Spain, Styerlize was applauded for the musical arrangements of the covers he performed into his own signature style which is an infusion of rock and soul. Faria has amassed a following in the local pop and rock scene, with his songs Flying Planes and Walking Down the Street being the most popular in his repertoire, were

his soulful style of singing and guitar work has been noticed by stalwarts in the rock scene.

Faria currently resides in Toronto where he is in the last stages of his aviation training and performing on the city’s Indie/Rock circuit.

For more on Sterylize and his music you can find him on Soundcloud, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube under his name and moniker.

Fun time at Easter

It seems as though it was just yesterday we were hearing parang on the airwaves and eating pastelles and already the long Easter weekend is here with us. For the religiously inclined, Easter is a time of piety, getting palm fronds in church last Sunday and doing the Stations of the Cross today. For children and the young at heart it’s a time for Easter bunnies and eggs, kites and painted chickens. It is also the time of eating fish and hot cross buns.

For those who had made resolutions on February 14 (Ash Wednesday), it’s time to return to eating meat, drinking alcohol and partying til yuh drop.

While today is relatively quiet, tomorrow the party scene explodes with Yorke Inc holding its annual Gloria Saturday Classics of the 20th Century. With music by DJs Kabuki, Howie Tee, Sensational Sammy, plus Gail Ann & Shane, this bram is being held at the Salybia Nature Resort and Spa, Toco Main Road, from 10 pm.

Tomorrow evening, the Mayaro Events Committee is staging Revel Mas, at Beaumont Junction to Radix Village, Mayaro, from 6 pm.

Coming in the wake of the recent Jazz Artists on the Greens in St Joseph, jazz stays in the East this weekend when I Am Jazz Festival and Family Day is held on Sunday evening, Under the Trees, at Cipriani Labour College, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Valsayn, from 4 pm. Billed for this jazz feast are Arturo Tappin, Aiden Hagley, elan parle, Surrender, Nex Chapta, and Kevon La Fleur & band.

Kaiso Blues Cafe, 85 Woodford Street, Newtown is the venue at 4 pm on Sunday for Love Warriors—The Concert, featuring Ruth Osman, Theron Shaw, Nigel Rojas and others.

Ravi B and some hot, sizzling soca chutney artistes and DJs are billed for Easter Monday’s Caura Fest, at Pool 1, Caura River, from 10 am.

Be safe this long holiday weekend.